Rihanna is work, work, working her natural curls.
The music icon and businesswoman was spotted this week showing off a full head of honey blonde coils while celebrating the launch of her Fenty Hair line in Los Angeles.
Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna paired her head-turning hairstyle with a monochromatic look that included an oversized ruby red leather jacket, camisole and maxi skirt that was custom designed by Khaite.
The look was complete with a pair of red pumps and deep red jewels from REZA, David Webb, and Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra.
While Rihanna has been known to rock many different hairstyles through the years, it's been rare for anyone to get a peek at her mane au naturel.
The "Lift Me Up" singer's Fenty Hair brand will officially be available to shop on the company's website starting June 13, but fans were given the opportunity to sign up for exclusive early access on June 10.
So far, the Fenty Hair collection includes nine primary hair care and styling products: one shampoo, one conditioner, one deep conditioner, one treatment product, four styling products and one edge-styling tool.
There's also a core ingredient throughout the line, "Replenicore-5," which Fenty Hair describes as a "proprietary complex that's clinically tested to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth and protect" hair.
Rihanna officially announced her new hair care line on June 4, sharing a promotional video of herself in a blonde pixie cut and trench coat on Instagram and writing, "@fentyhair is pullin up and it's time to finally have the hair experience you've been waiting for."
"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," the post's caption read. "I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!"