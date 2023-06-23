Rihanna is stepping down as chief executive officer of Savage x Fenty and welcoming in a new CEO.
In a statement to Vogue Business on Friday, the "Diamonds" singer said former Anthropologie Group CEO Hillary Super will lead the lingerie brand, with the changeover taking place June 26.
Rihanna will remain in a leadership role as executive chair, according to Vogue Business.
- 1
- 2September 13, 2018
- 3
"I'm so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO," the singer said. "She is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level."
Rihanna, who is also the CEO of Fenty Beauty, founded Savage X Fenty in 2018. The brand made its fashion show debut that same year during New York Fashion Week. The following year, a second fashion show took place during New York Fashion Week and was featured in an Amazon documentary, "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 1." Rihanna performed during the show, as well as Big Sean, Migos, Halsey and more.
The brand is known for its inclusivity, featuring models of all sizes, from a variety of backgrounds.
"It's a celebration of womanhood," Rihanna said in a 2018 Vogue interview, speaking about that year's runway show. "I think it's a shame women have to feel insecure or self-conscious about how their bodies look. They've been taught by society that only one thing works."
In 2021, Savage X Fenty was valued at $1 billion, according to Forbes.
"It's been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," Rihanna said in her statement to Vogue Business on Friday. "This is just the beginning for us, and we're going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."
Super, who said she is "thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family," spoke about the brand's influence in the fashion industry in a statement also shared by Vogue Business on Friday.
"The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring," she said.