As we inch toward Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Feb. 12, fans can start getting their looks together early.

The singer's Savage x Fenty fashion label has rolled out a line of merchandise that's perfect for next month's big game.

Over the weekend, Rihanna was seen on her Instagram story sporting a hoodie from the exclusive Game Day collection.

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty Rihanna's Savage x Fenty has released new Super Bowl 2023 football-themed merchandise.

With an assortment of 17 pieces, the football-themed lineup includes a mashup of stylish and sporty hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jerseys, tops, hats and much more.

The limited edition collection also features inclusive sizing throughout, ranging from XXS - 4X.

Throughout the fun collection of picks, there are fun statement t-shirts with sayings such as "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever."

There are also cool jerseys featuring Fenty logos.

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty Rihanna's Savage x Fenty has released new Super Bowl 2023 football-themed merchandise.

This year's game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12. Rihanna initially announced that she would take the stage for Super Bowl LVII in September by posting an image on Instagram of her hand holding a football along with the caption, "Let's GO."

In October 2019, the "Umbrella" singer confirmed that she had turned down a previous offer from the NFL to headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, citing Colin Kaepernick.