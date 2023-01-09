Tracee Ellis Ross has a new beauty launch that's already heating up social media.

The Pattern Beauty founder and CEO announced Monday the release of her hair company's first heat tool: a blow dryer.

Further playing on the brand's dedication to creating space for the natural hair community to feel empowered, the Patten Blow Dryer was specifically designed for curls, coils and tight hair textures.

Nadine Ijewere for PATTERN Beauty Tracee Ellis Ross has introduced her hair brand Pattern Beauty's first-ever heat tool. It's a blow dryer designed for curls, coils and tight hair textures.

"I wanted The PATTERN Blow Dryer to function in a curl-conscious way that was professional grade yet easy to use," Ross said in an Instagram post revealing the new launch. "And it's soooo pretty."

The hair label's latest launch includes four attachments -- a diffuser, wide-tooth comb, brush and concentrator nozzle. The brand states that it also provides faster drying with a long-lasting, durable, powerful professional motor that won't leave heat damage on textured hair.

"For me, heat unlocked possibility and supported me in finding new and fun choices when my hair was damaged," Ross said in a statement. "When my natural pattern was temporarily lost, it was heat that enabled me to discover unexpected possibility with my hair and to work with my hair to discover styles safely. I started using heat to stretch, bend and cajole my hair into new shapes and styles instead of using it to press or defeat my pattern."

She added that she was able to protect her texture while discovering a new love for her hair and what it was capable of.

"It's been a long time dream of mine to reframe our relationship with heat from a history of submission to a narrative of possibility," said Ross. "Our curls, coils & tight textures can be anything we want them to be. So let's play! I'm so excited to see the styles that you come up with!"

In addition to the launch of the Pattern Blow Dryer, the brand has unveiled a heat protectant and shine spray. The heat protectant works to guard curls, coils and tight textures from heat damage by providing thermal protection. Key ingredients include Crambe Abyssinica seed, sunflower and jojoba oil, which provide a non-greasy solution to stretched styles such as silk presses and blowouts.

Additionally, the shine spray, formulated with castor oil and plumeria flower extract, can be used as a finishing product to leave curls hydrated and radiant.

All of Pattern Beauty's latest product drops will be available on the brand's website as well as at Ulta Beauty later this year.

"My dream has been to create heat tools that can both honor your pattern and access all the possibilities of our hair without damaging it. I'm elated to launch our first heat tool, The Blow Dryer with four attachments, and can't wait to help usher in a new era of curl-conscious heat," Ross said in a statement.

Ten years in the making, Pattern Beauty launched in 2019 with a lineup of jumbo-sized shampoos, conditioners, grooming tools and accessories.

When first announcing the label, Ross said the products were for "those of us who need more than a quarter size of products" and "accessible pricing."