Tracee Ellis Ross joined "Good Morning America" this week to discuss her upcoming docuseries "The Hair Tales."

Premiering on Hulu and OWN Oct. 22, the six-part series focuses on all of the facets of a Black woman's hair. It also includes stories of how hair has impacted each of the show's guests in terms of identity, creativity and how they are perceived.

The Pattern Beauty hair care founder is the executive producer, co-creator and host of the series, which features guests like Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey, Marsai Martin, Michaela Angela Davis, rapper Chika, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and more.

"It's an exploration on the identity of Black woman told through the metaphor of our hair, so using hair as sort of an organizing principal to talk about our humanity," Ross told "GMA." "It really is about the joy and the celebration and the discovery of the identity of Black women ... so often that identity is decontextualized in our world and also told through struggle and hardship, but there's so much joy and so much beauty."

She added that the series "really explores and just delves into the beautiful world of Black women."

Having hosted several powerful conversations throughout the docuseries, Ross said the biggest things she took away from it were "comfort" and "a sense of belonging."

"I really discovered that there are a lot of the same places that I'm wounded, the same places that have caused shame from our culture was identifiable," said Ross.

"There's so much in our culture that we don't get to explore around Black women," she added separately, "and so this is really a special experience for us to kind of have a sense of community -- and it's a show about Black women for everyone."

In addition to Ross' recent work on "The Hair Tales," The "Black-ish" actress, who starred in the ABC sitcom's entire eight-season run, was recently inducted into the Disney Legends Hall of Fame, which she said initially made her feel a little "uncomfortable."

The Disney Legends Award, according to Disney, is "given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the Disney legacy." Disney is the parent company of ABC.

"When I thought about it, I think that 'legend' is somebody who makes the world a safer place, and sort of opens up more space for more freedom," Ross said. "I feel like Bow Johnson on 'Black-ish' really did that. She was a woman who was standing for Black womanhood and joy."