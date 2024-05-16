Faye Dunaway made a rare red carpet appearance alongside her son Liam Dunaway O'Neill at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.
The actress, 83, has reduced her time in the public eye significantly in recent years but has been photographed a handful of times throughout the festival in anticipation of the premiere of "Faye," the first feature documentary about her life.
Per the festival's rundown of the film, it's set to explore the "triumphs and challenges of her illustrious career" -- including her breakout role in "Bonnie and Clyde" -- while also exploring what Dunaway deems a misstep: her starring role in 1981 camp cult classic, "Mommie Dearest."
The documentary will also explore in depth her mental health issues, including her bipolar disorder diagnosis, and will feature interviews with her son as well as fellow actors Sharon Stone, Mickey Rourke and James Gray.
Dunaway was spotted at the festival with "Faye" director Laurent Bouzereau as well as O'Neill and his partner McKinzie Roth. She and her crew also attended the premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."
The appearance was not Dunaway's first time attending the festival with her son: In 1999 the duo attended the iconic festival looking chic in black and white ensembles.
That same year, Dunaway played a psychiatrist in box office hit "The Thomas Crown Affair," and had a starring role as Yolande of Aragon in the historical epic, "The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc."
"Faye" is an HBO Original documentary and will be available on the streaming service Max later this year.