Cher, Pink, Ru Paul, and several other stars shined bright while attending the premiere of "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion" in Los Angeles.
On Monday night, notables gathered to celebrate the legendary designer's upcoming documentary directed by Matthew Miele.
The film spotlights Mackie's illuminating fashion career which has often involved some of music and Hollywood's biggest names.
Cher, who has worked closely with the Mackie for years to create many showstopping looks, posed for lots of photos with the beloved designer.
The music icon told People, that the duo were a "match made in heaven."
While there hasn't been an exact date announced for the release of the documentary, there were lots of fashion magic moments to see during the premiere's red carpet.
Check out some of the most standout looks on everyone, from Cher to Carol Burnett.