J.Crew has just unveiled a stunning new collection in partnership with acclaimed designer Christopher John Rogers.
Launched Wednesday, the collaboration merges the brand's classic American style with Rogers' bold, fearless approach to fashion.
Known for his daring use of color and voluminous silhouettes, Rogers brings his signature style to the world of J.Crew with a limited-edition womenswear and kids collection.
The capsule offers an eclectic mix of fall essentials, including striped cashmere sweaters, lamé barn jackets and playful polka dot poplin dresses -- a fresh take on timeless wardrobe staples.
Rogers has become a celebrated name in fashion, garnering attention for his masterful blending of art and clothing design. His dramatic, high-fashion creations have been worn by some of Hollywood's biggest stars.
Zendaya stunned in one of his couture ensembles for the 2020 Emmys, while Vice President Kamala Harris wore a regal purple coat and dress by the designer to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.
In addition to his J.Crew collaboration, Rogers has also created several other successful partnerships including a highly regarded collection with Target in 2021, as well as an accessories launch with Austrian eyewear maker Andy Wolf.
The J.Crew x Christopher John Rogers limited-edition drop is a chance to grab a piece of Rogers' visionary style and add it to your wardrobe. From cozy pieces for fall to glamorous one-of-a-kind finds, there's a little something for everyone and every upcoming occasion.
Scroll below to see standout picks that you can shop now, before it's all gone!
Women's
Christopher John Rogers X J.Crew pleated dress in striped stretch taffeta
- $450
- J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers X J.Crew structured button-up shirt in dot duchesse satin
- $298
- J.Crew
Kids
Christopher John Rogers X Crewcuts kids' brushed cashmere V-neck sweater in multistripe
- $128
- J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers X Crewcuts kids' brushed cashmere mini skirt in multistripe
- $98
- J.Crew
Christopher John Rogers X Crewcuts girls' pleated mini dress in multistripe stretch taffeta
- $148
- J.Crew