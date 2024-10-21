When it comes to honoring a legend, Zendaya knows how to make a statement.
During the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, the "Euphoria" star presented a heartfelt tribute to Cher.
Not only did Zendaya pay tribute to the trailblazing pop culture icon through her words, but also her wardrobe by wearing a vintage 2001 Bob Mackie dress.
Zendaya's alluring look included a shimmering semi-sheer gown with dazzling embroidery, stomach-baring cut-outs, criss-crossed straps, and a halter top.
She topped the look with a white coat that included gold detailing near the collar and silver pumps.
The ensemble was complete with Zendaya's long sleek hair which also mirrored one of Cher's go-to past looks.
Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya's look was from Bob Mackie's Fall 2001 "Foreign Intrigue" collection.
"White silk satin trench coat, with dramatic collar and cuffs, embroidered in gold and diamond iridescent bugle beads and stones," designer Bob Mackie captioned a carousel of photos of Zendaya wearing the full ensemble.
He continued, "Nude illusion halter gown, entirely hand beaded in gold, diamond and iridescent bugle beads and aurora-borialus stones."
Cher was a long-time muse of Mackie and collaborated with the "Believe" singer on some of her most iconic stage costumes.
The dress Zendaya wore echoed the aesthetic of a dazzling look Cher wore in 1972 — which remains one of her most iconic outfits.
In addition to Cher, other inductees such as Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest were honored.