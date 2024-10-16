Cher took to the runway Tuesday night in New York City to deliver an exciting performance during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
The Grammy-winning singer, 78, sang two of her greatest hits, "Strong Enough" and "Believe" while supermodels like Bella Hadid and Adriana Lima walked the runway.
Cher was part of the show's first-ever all-women lineup of performers, which this year included South African singer Tyla, Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink and Australian guitarist Orianthi.
Prior to the show, Victoria's Secret announced that some of the most iconic supermodels would be walking the runway, including Tyra Banks, Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel and more.
Victoria's Secret officially announced the return of its annual fashion show in May, saying in a statement that this year's show "will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love -- the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!"
The last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place in November 2018.