The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is making a major comeback.
The iconic show is slated to return on Oct. 15 and will be aired live from New York City. Also, for the first time in the brand's history, the show will be available to watch on social media.
Fans can view the highly-anticipated runway extravaganza on Victoria's Secret's platforms including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
The show will also air on the Amazon Live channel, which can be accessed by navigating to the Prime Video Home and Live TV tabs. It's free to watch for Amazon customers in the U.S. via the Amazon Live channel starting at 6:30 p.m. ET for the Pink Carpet and 7 p.m. ET for the show.
For this year's event legendary models including Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill and more high-profile names are expected to take center stage.
"It feels crazy being back on the Victoria's Secret runway," Banks said in video shared by Victoria's Secret last month. "I mean, like, 'cray cray,' as in 'cray cray good.'"
She continued, "I never thought that I would be back on this runway, to be honest.”
Victoria's Secret initially announced the show would be returning after a five-year hiatus in an Instagram post shared in May.
"We've read the comments and heard you," the brand captioned a video about the announcement. "The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love — the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here."