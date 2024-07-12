Tyra Banks first coined the term "smize" while hosting "America's Next Top Model" in 2009, and now the supermodel is turning her smiling eyes towards a new business venture by the same name.
Smize & Dream is Banks' new ice cream scoop shop popping up in Washington D.C. on July 19, according to her social media announcements.
The 50-year-old TV personality turned entrepreneur previously launched a mobile ice cream truck in Dubai with frozen treats, which so far have only been available stateside in pre-packaged pints at a pop-up she hosted in Los Angeles.
The entertainment icon has been sharing glimpses of the 10 core ice cream flavors on the Smize & Dream Instagram, including the new experimental flavor "Cap Hill Crunch," which she said is made with a Cap'n Crunch cereal-infused ice cream base, toffee crunch and cereal milk-soaked French toast pieces.
The ice cream company founder also created a "Smize Surprize," which is a sprinkle-coated truffle at the base of every cone and cup, stuffed with fillings like jelly, cookie dough, cake crumbles and cream.
The scoop shop is located in Woodley Park at the lower level of Petit Monde and will be open from Friday, July 19 to Friday, September 20.
Banks shared more about her passion for the frozen dessert in an Instagram post on her 50th birthday last December, writing in the caption, "My mama and I have been obsessed with ice cream for forever. And now -- I got me some big ice cream dreams with Smize & Dream."
Banks said she works on the business seven days a week, calling it crazy hard work, "But I’m IN LOVE with it. Because it’s not just about ice cream. It’s about inspiring people to make their dreams come true."