Tyra Banks celebrated a milestone birthday with some words of wisdom.

The supermodel took to Instagram Monday to mark her 50th birthday, opening up to her followers about the occasion while sharing some lessons she learned along the way.

Posting a series of photos of herself striking a variety of poses in front of her birthday cake, Banks reflected in the caption, writing, "50. I can’t believe I’ve been on this earth 🌏that many years."

"I remember like yesterday my mom‘s 50th birthday party 🥳 and we celebrated her in the biggest way. It was a big one. And now it’s mine," she wrote.

The "America's Next Top Model" creator also discussed "fear" of getting older which she wrote is "understandable."

"Things just aren’t the same anymore. Our bodies. Our energy. Our minds. 🧠," she wrote. "But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER. Wise, baby. But still… I think we have to look at aging and these big milestone years like, 'I GET to be that age.' A Blessing."

Banks wrote that she hopes her fans who are younger than her will also get the chance to "reach my age and BEYOND," adding, "Because it feels damn good."

In her lengthy note, she also penned some "wise words" encouraging her fans to not be afraid to start over.

Referring to herself as "Auntie TyTy," she wrote, "You don’t have to stay stuck. You can start off doing one thing, and as the years go by, you switch that ish up ➰."

She continued, "Yeah, I started in the fashion world and did the whole magazine covers, catwalks and couture 💄 thing and more but I have pivoted, baby. Again. You can 2 [too]. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. You hear me?!"

Banks also shared some updates about her current business venture in the post, sharing the details about her ice cream brand Smize & Dream, inspired by her and her mom’s obsession with the frozen treat.

Noting that she is "damn good" at writing given all the experiences she had taking on different roles in the entertainment industry, the former "Dancing with the Stars" host also shared that she is co-writing a graphic novel involving the brand, entitled, "THE HOUSE OF SMiZE."

Banks shared that the novel is centered "all about age and dreams and yep, lotsa yummy ice cream 🍨."

"So I decided to celebrate 50 with cake 🎂graphic art themed to my new tasty and exciting dream," she added, referring to the cake in her birthday selfies.

Concluding her message in the celebratory post, she asked her followers to share their dreams with her before writing more words of encouragement, posting "2024 is around the corner and we are gonna DREAM really BIG…together."

Earlier this year, Banks announced her departure as a host of "DWTS" after three seasons, telling TMZ, she was exiting the show to "focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV."