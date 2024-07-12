The best ice cream, sorbet and shaved ice makers, plus more tools for the tastiest frozen treats
If the summer heat is starting to get to you, it's time for a frozen treat!
But don't worry, there's no need to leave the comfort of your air-conditioned home to find one thanks to these convenient ice cream makers and more than will let you enjoy your favorite sorbet, frozen beverage, shaved ice and more in no time.
"GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has the scoop on everything you'll need to beat the heat with a cool-down treat -- keep reading to shop her picks.
Overall pick
The Cuisinart Pure Indulgence makes and stores up to two quarts of your favorite frozen desserts or drinks in as little as 25 minutes with consistently smooth results, easy cleanup and brushed metal styling that looks great on any kitchen counter. It has a large ingredient spout for adding mix-ins and an instructional recipe book to get you started. It's also BPA-free and comes with a three-year warranty so you can buy with confidence.
Soft serve deluxe pick
If you love soft serve and want to enjoy it at home, this Cuisinart has you covered in 30 minutes. Add up to three toppings with the twist of a knob or take the toppings with you thanks to their removable holder, plus a warming station and cone holder give you the full ice cream parlor experience.
Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream & Slushy Maker, 1 1/2-Qt.
- $179.95
- Williams Sonoma
Storage tub pick
Once you've made all that ice cream or sorbet, you'll need a spot to store it -- try this insulating tub for incredible results. It's made of polypropylene BPA-free plastic and has a narrow construction for easy scooping and sliding into any narrow freezer space. It even has a rubberized base to help stabilize the tub while you're digging in and dishing up dessert.
Shaved ice pick
Use cubed ice, bagged ice or make-your-own ice cups to shave up a delicious summer treat that you can flavor using syrups, sodas, coffee and any number of drinks or treats to stay cool. It has a small footprint -- just 12 inches tall with a 5.5-inch by 8-inch diameter -- so it's easy to tuck under the counter when not in use.
Hawaiian Shaved Ice S900A Snow Cone and Shaved Ice Machine with 2 Reusable Plastic Ice Mold Cups, Non-slip Mat, Instruction Manual, 1-year Manufacturer’s Warranty, 120V, White
- $54.99
- $59.95
- Amazon
Fro-yo pick
If you're on the hunt for a healthy frozen treat, try this dessert maker that can create a delicious frozen treat from pure frozen fruit -- no preservatives or additives of any kind necessary! It comes apart for easy cleaning, and a helpful recipe book offers plenty of ideas for new treats your family will love.
Yonanas Classic Healthy Dessert Maker with Bonus Spatula, 200W, 3.1 lb., Silver
- $37.95
- $49.99
- Walmart
Best ice pop molds
A classic treat you can't go wrong with this summer are popsicles! Tovolo classic molds with sticks have a variety of shapes and sizes. You can add your favorite drink, or water with chopped fruit, to create your own ice pops!
Tovolo Silicone Popsicle Molds with Sticks (Penguin) - Ice Pop Molds with 4 Cavities for Homemade Flavored Ice Pops & Frozen Snacks - Popsicle Maker with Drip-Guards, Dishwasher Safe & BPA-Free
- $16.20
- $19.64
- Amazon
Tovolo Classic Molds with Sticks Ice Maker BPA Free Food Dishwasher Safe for Homemade Juice Popsicles Set of 5 Pops with Stand, Sun Ray
- $27
- Amazon
Personal ice cream pick
DASH's My Mug Ice Cream Maker Machine allows you to make ice cream without having to leave your home. This machine can create single servings of ice cream, gelato, sorbet and frozen yogurt, and since it is a single serve you can personalize however you like.
DASH My Mug Ice Cream Maker Machine (Aqua): Multi-Purpose Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine with (2) Bowls for Homemade Gelato, Sorbet, Frozen Yogurt, Built-In Ingredient Chute, Easy to Clean and Store
- $23.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Best slushie maker
The movies or convenient store aren't the only way you can get a refreshing slushie. Zoku's Original Slush and Shake Maker is a great way to make your own at home. Just freeze the cups and add your favorite drink.
ZOKU Original Slush and Shake Maker, Slushy Cup for Quick Frozen Homemade Single-Serving Slushies, Fruit Smoothies, and Milkshakes in Minutes, BPA-free, Red
- $21.99
- Amazon
