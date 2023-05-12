If you're a pet parent, you know that your furry friend requires tons of love and care.

From regular grooming to a cozy bed that they can cuddle in, there are a bunch of essentials to keep your pet happy beyond just food and water.

Editor's Picks

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto helped round up some of the best pet essentials, from a highly reviewed and airline-approved carrier to the best cat scratcher that will keep your feline from ruining your furniture.

Scroll down to check them out!

Best dog bed

"With over 4,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews, this is one of the site's most popular pet beds. It's good for both dogs and cats, is made from super-cozy faux fur and -- pet owners will love this -- it's machine washable! It comes in five different sizes to accommodate most pets and is really affordable, starting at $30," Bergamotto explained.

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Cat & Dog Bed
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Cat & Dog Bed

Best pet carrier

"The Sherpa pet carrier may well be the internet's favorite pet carrier! The volume of pet parents who love this airline-approved carrier is incredible. It comes in two sizes and works for trips on a plane, in the car or simply to the vet. It does have to lock zippers which, if you have a rascally dog or cat, is a game changer so they stay safe and secure in transit," Bergamotto continued.

"Many of the reviewers also noted that, while most pets don't really love being in their carriers, they'd find theirs lounging in this one at home because it is that cozy! It has a removable, washable faux lambskin liner and is snug but not claustrophobic for pets. Plus, if you live in a small space, the foldaway design gets high marks."

Sherpa Black Original Deluxe Airline Approved & Guaranteed On Board Travel Pet Carrier
Sherpa Black Original Deluxe Airline Approved & Guaranteed On Board Travel Pet Carrier

Best cat scratcher

"This infinity hybrid lounger/scratcher comes highly recommended by many cat lovers -- right here at "GMA" -- and is made of recycled corrugated cardboard and non-toxic glue. It includes organic catnip to sprinkle on the lounger and is reversible for two times the scratching fun," Bergamotto shared.

PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge
PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge

Best cat backpack

"According to owners of larger cats, it can be a challenge to find a cute cat backpack that is both comfortable and cute to carry your kitty in. So the highly rated Fat Cat Backpack has got you -- or, well, your cat -- covered! Designed for cats up to 25 pounds, this is also an airline-approved backpack," Bergamotto added.

Fat Cat Backpack Carrier
Fat Cat Backpack Carrier

Best nail clipper

"The number one best-seller in claw care on Amazon, this little tool will allow you to safely and confidently clip nails at home -- saving you a lot of money from the groomer in the long run! Of the over 66,000 positive reviews, users with arthritis raved about comfort and ease of use, and pet parents with jittery pets found these to be nearly foolproof, thanks to the added safety guard and hidden nail file."

gonicc Dog & Cat Pets Nail Clippers and Trimmers
gonicc Dog & Cat Pets Nail Clippers and Trimmers

Best paw cleaner

"The love for these paw cleaners runs deep! Nearly 100,000 positive reviews for these little pots with soft, thick bristles don't lie -- these are a game-changer. You just insert the dirty paw, twist the washer, dab the paw dry and voila," Bergamotto said.

Dexas Dx Mudbuster Pet Claw Care
Dexas Dx Mudbuster Pet Claw Care

More "GMA" picks:

Meowant Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, Intelligent Radar Safety Protection Automatic Cat Littler Box for Multiple Cats
Meowant Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, Intelligent Radar Safety Protection Automatic Cat Littler Box for Multiple Cats

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Extra Large Dogs - XL
Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Extra Large Dogs - XL

PETLIBRO App Monitoring Cat Water Fountain with Wireless Pump
PETLIBRO App Monitoring Cat Water Fountain with Wireless Pump

Best Pet Supplies Crinkle Dog Toy for Small, Medium, and Large Breeds
Best Pet Supplies Crinkle Dog Toy for Small, Medium, and Large Breeds

KIPRITII Dog Chew Toys for Puppy - 20 Pack Puppies Teething Chew Toys
KIPRITII Dog Chew Toys for Puppy - 20 Pack Puppies Teething Chew Toys

Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl, Slow Feeder Dog Bowl, Medium/Mini, Purple
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl, Slow Feeder Dog Bowl, Medium/Mini, Purple

Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags

Chuckit Ultra Ball Dog Toy, Medium (2.5 Inch Diameter) Pack of 2, for breeds 20-60 lbs
Chuckit Ultra Ball Dog Toy, Medium (2.5 Inch Diameter) Pack of 2, for breeds 20-60 lbs

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car Seats or Bedding
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car Seats or Bedding

LOLLIMEOW Large Pet Carrier Backpack
LOLLIMEOW Large Pet Carrier Backpack

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner

Yaheetech Multi-Level 64.5-in Cat Tree
Yaheetech Multi-Level 64.5-in Cat Tree

ASL Solutions DP Hunter Insulated Dog House
ASL Solutions DP Hunter Insulated Dog House

So Phresh Large Leak Guard Quilted Potty Pads, Count of 200
So Phresh Large Leak Guard Quilted Potty Pads, Count of 200

Double Door iCrate Dog Crate
Double Door iCrate Dog Crate

Master Grooming Tools Japanese Thinning Pet Shears
Master Grooming Tools Japanese Thinning Pet Shears

GREENIES Original TEENIE Natural Dog Dental Care Chews Oral Health Dog Treats
GREENIES Original TEENIE Natural Dog Dental Care Chews Oral Health Dog Treats

Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites Pumpkin Flavored Soft Chews Digestive Supplement for Dogs
Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites Pumpkin Flavored Soft Chews Digestive Supplement for Dogs

PetSafe Stay & Play Wireless Pet Fence for Stubborn Dogs
PetSafe Stay & Play Wireless Pet Fence for Stubborn Dogs

Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor

So Phresh Gray Open Cat Litter Box
So Phresh Gray Open Cat Litter Box

Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Furbo 360° Dog Camera

KONG Puppy Assorted Toy
KONG Puppy Assorted Toy

Washable Ruggable Verena Dark Wood Rug, 5'x7'
Washable Ruggable Verena Dark Wood Rug, 5'x7'

Safe Cat Snag-Proof Polyester Breakaway Cat Collar with Bell
Safe Cat Snag-Proof Polyester Breakaway Cat Collar with Bell

PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self
PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus Self

