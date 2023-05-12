If you're a pet parent, you know that your furry friend requires tons of love and care.
From regular grooming to a cozy bed that they can cuddle in, there are a bunch of essentials to keep your pet happy beyond just food and water.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto helped round up some of the best pet essentials, from a highly reviewed and airline-approved carrier to the best cat scratcher that will keep your feline from ruining your furniture.
Scroll down to check them out!
Best dog bed
"With over 4,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews, this is one of the site's most popular pet beds. It's good for both dogs and cats, is made from super-cozy faux fur and -- pet owners will love this -- it's machine washable! It comes in five different sizes to accommodate most pets and is really affordable, starting at $30," Bergamotto explained.
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Cat & Dog Bed
Price: $30 to $99.99 • From: Chewy
Best pet carrier
"The Sherpa pet carrier may well be the internet's favorite pet carrier! The volume of pet parents who love this airline-approved carrier is incredible. It comes in two sizes and works for trips on a plane, in the car or simply to the vet. It does have to lock zippers which, if you have a rascally dog or cat, is a game changer so they stay safe and secure in transit," Bergamotto continued.
"Many of the reviewers also noted that, while most pets don't really love being in their carriers, they'd find theirs lounging in this one at home because it is that cozy! It has a removable, washable faux lambskin liner and is snug but not claustrophobic for pets. Plus, if you live in a small space, the foldaway design gets high marks."
Best cat scratcher
"This infinity hybrid lounger/scratcher comes highly recommended by many cat lovers -- right here at "GMA" -- and is made of recycled corrugated cardboard and non-toxic glue. It includes organic catnip to sprinkle on the lounger and is reversible for two times the scratching fun," Bergamotto shared.
PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge
PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge
Best cat backpack
"According to owners of larger cats, it can be a challenge to find a cute cat backpack that is both comfortable and cute to carry your kitty in. So the highly rated Fat Cat Backpack has got you -- or, well, your cat -- covered! Designed for cats up to 25 pounds, this is also an airline-approved backpack," Bergamotto added.
Fat Cat Backpack Carrier
Fat Cat Backpack Carrier
Best nail clipper
"The number one best-seller in claw care on Amazon, this little tool will allow you to safely and confidently clip nails at home -- saving you a lot of money from the groomer in the long run! Of the over 66,000 positive reviews, users with arthritis raved about comfort and ease of use, and pet parents with jittery pets found these to be nearly foolproof, thanks to the added safety guard and hidden nail file."
Best paw cleaner
"The love for these paw cleaners runs deep! Nearly 100,000 positive reviews for these little pots with soft, thick bristles don't lie -- these are a game-changer. You just insert the dirty paw, twist the washer, dab the paw dry and voila," Bergamotto said.