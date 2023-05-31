It's so important to stay hydrated and reusable water bottles are a great, eco-friendly way to do it.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up all the best reusable water bottles, from those best for little kids to the best multipurpose bottle and one commuters will love. And with summer right around the corner, now's the perfect time to shop for yours.
For example, shop the Stanley Aerolight Transit Bottle to keep your drink cold from morning to night. Plus, the Contigo Aubrey Kids Water Bottle is cleanable, spill-proof and dishwasher-safe.
There's also the best leakproof bottle that "prevents spills and leaks like nothing else," according to Bergamotto.
Shop these reusable water bottles and all of Bergamotto's picks below!
Best water bottle for little kids
"Parents of toddlers and preschool age kids know that finding the right water bottle is one of the keys to maintaining your sanity!" Bergamotto says. "This one from Contigo is easy for little kids of any age to maneuver, but also keeps liquids in the bottle (and not all over your little one or their bag!)."
Best water bottle for big kids
Yeti Rambler Jr 12 Oz Kids Water Bottle
Price: $25 • From: Yeti
"As a mom, my favorite thing about this is that it's dishwasher-safe and extremely easy to assemble!" Bergamotto says. "My kids love that you can also customize these! A really great, useful gift that kids will love and parents will appreciate."
Best leakproof water bottle
"This has a push-button lid and carry loop that doubles as a lock," Bergamotto says. "That lock prevents spills and leaks like nothing else!"
Best multipurpose water bottle
"With nearly 50,000 amazing reviews, this keeps cold liquids chilled for 24 hours and hot liquids warm for 12 hours!"
Best water bottle for commuting
Stanley The Aerolight Transit Bottle | 20 oz
Price: $35 • From: Stanley
The AeroLight embraces convenience as it fits most cup holders; comes with a "locking, leakproof, drink-through lid"; and is dishwasher-safe.
Best value water bottle
Simple Modern 32 Fluid Ounces Summit Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw lid - Ocean Geode
Price: $19.98 • From: Walmart
"Simple Modern has become a go-to brand for affordable quality, so it makes sense you can pick this up at Walmart!" Bergamotto says. "At 32 ounces, this one is double-walled and insulated! It has a straw lid with a silicone mouthpiece, so the sips always taste pure."
More "GMA" water bottle picks
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
Price: $45 • From: Stanley
This 40 oz. tumble is made of recycled stainless steel and its narrow base fits into most car cup holders. Plus, it's available in multiple colors so you can shop your favorite!
bkr Dream 1L Water Bottle
Price: $48 • From: Revolve
This limited-edition glass water bottle is BPA and phthalate-free.
FineDine's insulated water bottle keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24. We also love the straw lid for easy sipping and the built-in handle for carrying on-the-go. This bottle has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon and over 30,000 ratings.
lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz
Price: $52 • From: lululemon
This water bottle is designed for people on the move, according to lululemon's website. It is "powder coated for sure grip, even when hands are sweaty," has has a double-wall design to keep it sweat-free.