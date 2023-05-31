It's so important to stay hydrated and reusable water bottles are a great, eco-friendly way to do it.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up all the best reusable water bottles, from those best for little kids to the best multipurpose bottle and one commuters will love. And with summer right around the corner, now's the perfect time to shop for yours.

For example, shop the Stanley Aerolight Transit Bottle to keep your drink cold from morning to night. Plus, the Contigo Aubrey Kids Water Bottle is cleanable, spill-proof and dishwasher-safe.

There's also the best leakproof bottle that "prevents spills and leaks like nothing else," according to Bergamotto.

MORE: The best travel tech accessories for your next adventure

Shop these reusable water bottles and all of Bergamotto's picks below!

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best water bottle for little kids

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Contigo Aubrey Kids Cleanable Water Bottle with Silicone Straw and Spill-Proof Lid, Dishwasher Safe, 14oz 2-Pack, Blueberry &#38; Monsters
Amazon

Contigo Aubrey Kids Cleanable Water Bottle with Silicone Straw and Spill-Proof Lid, Dishwasher Safe, 14oz 2-Pack, Blueberry & Monsters

Price: $25.83 6% SavingsAmazon

Original: $27.49
Shop Now

"Parents of toddlers and preschool age kids know that finding the right water bottle is one of the keys to maintaining your sanity!" Bergamotto says. "This one from Contigo is easy for little kids of any age to maneuver, but also keeps liquids in the bottle (and not all over your little one or their bag!)."

Best water bottle for big kids

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Yeti Rambler Jr 12 Oz Kids Water Bottle
Yeti

Yeti Rambler Jr 12 Oz Kids Water Bottle

Price: $25   From: Yeti

Shop Now

"As a mom, my favorite thing about this is that it's dishwasher-safe and extremely easy to assemble!" Bergamotto says. "My kids love that you can also customize these! A really great, useful gift that kids will love and parents will appreciate."

Best leakproof water bottle

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Owala FreeSip Vacuum Water Bottle - 32 fl. oz.
REI

Owala FreeSip Vacuum Water Bottle - 32 fl. oz.

Price: $33   From: REI

Shop Now

"This has a push-button lid and carry loop that doubles as a lock," Bergamotto says. "That lock prevents spills and leaks like nothing else!"

Editor's Picks

Best multipurpose water bottle

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Thermoflask Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Two Lids, 40 oz, White
Amazon

Thermoflask Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Two Lids, 40 oz, White

Price: $27.99 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $34.99
Shop Now

"With nearly 50,000 amazing reviews, this keeps cold liquids chilled for 24 hours and hot liquids warm for 12 hours!"

Best water bottle for commuting

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Stanley The Aerolight Transit Bottle | 20 oz
Stanley

Stanley The Aerolight Transit Bottle | 20 oz

Price: $35   From: Stanley

Shop Now

The AeroLight embraces convenience as it fits most cup holders; comes with a "locking, leakproof, drink-through lid"; and is dishwasher-safe.

Best value water bottle

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Simple Modern 32 Fluid Ounces Summit Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw lid - Ocean Geode
Walmart

Simple Modern 32 Fluid Ounces Summit Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw lid - Ocean Geode

Price: $19.98   From: Walmart

Shop Now

"Simple Modern has become a go-to brand for affordable quality, so it makes sense you can pick this up at Walmart!" Bergamotto says. "At 32 ounces, this one is double-walled and insulated! It has a straw lid with a silicone mouthpiece, so the sips always taste pure."

More "GMA" water bottle picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
Stanley

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

Price: $45   From: Stanley

Shop Now

This 40 oz. tumble is made of recycled stainless steel and its narrow base fits into most car cup holders. Plus, it's available in multiple colors so you can shop your favorite!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
bkr Dream 1L Water Bottle
Revolve

bkr Dream 1L Water Bottle

Price: $48   From: Revolve

Shop Now

This limited-edition glass water bottle is BPA and phthalate-free.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FineDine Insulated Water Bottles with Straw - 25 Oz Stainless Steel Metal Water Bottle W/ 3 Lids - Reusable for Travel, Camping, Bike, Sports - Army Green
Amazon

FineDine Insulated Water Bottles with Straw - 25 Oz Stainless Steel Metal Water Bottle W/ 3 Lids - Reusable for Travel, Camping, Bike, Sports - Army Green

Price: $17.92 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $26.99
Shop Now

FineDine's insulated water bottle keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24. We also love the straw lid for easy sipping and the built-in handle for carrying on-the-go. This bottle has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon and over 30,000 ratings.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz
lululemon

lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz

Price: $52   From: lululemon

Shop Now

This water bottle is designed for people on the move, according to lululemon's website. It is "powder coated for sure grip, even when hands are sweaty," has has a double-wall design to keep it sweat-free.