The denim comeback is alive and well for spring 2023 fashion.
March 31, 2023
For decades, a solid pair of jeans has always been a wardrobe staple, whether you rock a wide leg or hop into the more trendy cargo look or wear something with a slightly modern flair -- your favorite jeans are always on trend.
According to Swasti Sarna, Global Director of Insights at Pinterest, "People are increasingly shopping for jeans with unique silhouettes like cargos and frayed hems."
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto took some of this great insight and has rounded up dungarees for days. Scroll down to check out her top picks.
Plus, check out additional picks for summer -- from white jeans to high-rise denim shorts.
Men's '90s trend jeans
"Women have long known that Levi's is a go-to brand for quality denim, but don't sleep on the men's section! There's a reason the 501s -- which are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year--have been around at the top of the denim game for as long as they have: they look good and they last! The most wearable trend for men at the moment is a throwback to a 90s skate style. These are a straight fit, with a high rise, and a roomier fit. They look classic and feel comfortable -- a perfect formula for spring/summer jeans," Bergamotto said.
501 '93 Straight Fit Men's Jeans
Price: $89.50 • From: Levis
This classic '90s look and feel have a woven hint of stretch for all-day comfort and easy movement.
Best flare jeans
"These jeans will make everyone in the world want to own a pair of flared denim. They are the most flattering style in the world and create curves out of straight figures while magically sculpting and smoothing curves on hourglass shapes. Modern flares should look more like a bootcut with a little extra sashay, but not so much that they are full-on bell bottoms--and these really deliver. Plus, they're one of the most eco-friendly brands focused on sustainability from fiber to finished product."
DL1961 Rachel Flare Ultra High Rise Instasculpt 35" - Foster
Price: $199 • From: DL1961
Editor's Note: Our pick for Best Flare Jeans -- DL1961 Rachel Flare Ultra High Rise Instasculpt 35" in "Mid Raw" -- is currently sold out at DL1961 . Try the DL1961 Rachel Flare Ultra High Rise Instasculpt 35" in "Foster" today.
Best cargo jeans
"Cargo is back! But not everyone can pull off this quasi-carpenter style. That's why we love these joggers. For starters, American Eagle is known for making jeans for all body types and these do NOT disappoint! They're a classic cotton, so they're rigid -- not stretchy; very true to size. Rendered as a jogger gives them a sporty vibe, plus the light wash is a good soft balance to the utilitarian style. It's a formula for wearability and it works," Bergamotto shared.
AE Super High-Waisted Cargo Denim Jogger
Price: $59.95 • From: American Eagle
According to American Eagle, "When style meets comfort you get the laid-back joggers in soft denim."
Best wide leg jeans
"A wide-leg jean telegraphs a kind of modern coolness that's surprisingly versatile all year round for any setting. For work? A blazer dresses these right up. For casual sunny days, these look perfect with a snug tank. The key to wearing these is to make sure they're really nipped in at the waist. Reviewers were also impressed by the quality of the denim for the affordable price -- under $30," Bergamotto added.
The Drop Women's Keagan Mid Rise Wide Leg
Price: $28.04 to $54.90 • From: Amazon
