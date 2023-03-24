With spring cleaning here, you might be realizing it's time to upgrade your vacuum.

Keeping in mind your household needs, not all vacuums are created equal. Whether you are looking for a Roomba to make your life easier or you are looking for the best vacuum to help with pet hair, making an informed decision is best.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto took all of this into consideration and rounded up the best vacuums on the market right now.

Best handheld

"With nearly 100,000 phenomenal reviews, this compact and agile handheld vac gets rave reviews for its strong suction power. Users also love that it's able to reach those impossible-to-clean crevices," Bergamotto shared.

Best upright

"This Shark Navigator is a customer fave thanks to its powerful technology at a reasonable price (under $250!). It's bagless and easily maintained with washable filters," Bergamotto said.

Best robot vac

"Convenience, thy name is Roomba! With over 10,000 glowing reviews, this robot vacuum maps out your dwelling space and does the smart cleaning for you. This model (the i3) includes Imprint Smart Mapping so you can actually program it to clean whichever room you'd like on demand," Bergamotto said.

Best stick vac

"You really can't beat the ease of a stick vac and Dyson is the gold standard. It's lightweight but heavy duty, quick but effective, and comes with three extra cleaner head accessories so you can pick up anything anywhere all at once ... in just one press of a button," Bergamotto said.

Best for pet hair

"So good on pet hair it says it in the name! Not only does it boast a tangle-free brush roll -- so all that hair won't stymie the system -- every Bissell purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation, which helps homeless pets," Bergamotto said.

