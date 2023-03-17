Ready to get rid of your old, uncomfortable mattress? We've got the best ones you can shop, without losing sleep.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up the best mattresses on the market, considering the best for back pain, the mattress with the best value, and more.

Best overall: Saatva

Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress + Exclusive GMA Deal Price : $1445 • 27% Savings Original: $1995 Shop Now Take $550 off your order of $1,000 or more with mattress purchase. Discount taken at check out. Discount available through 3 a.m. ET on March 24.

"It was hard to choose from Saatva's nine industry-beloved mattresses ... but this super comfortable, made-to-order Classic mattress, made with organic cotton and recycled steel innersprings, and wrapped in a hypoallergenic antimicrobial cover, is our winner for comfort and an overall optimal night's sleep," Bergamotto said. "This mattress is ideal for all sleepers (back, side, stomach) and customers love that they get white-glove delivery service for delivery and set up -- which includes a free mattress removal service if you need it! Plus, they offer a free replacement within two years of purchase and believe so strongly in their product that they have a 365-day trial period so you can test it out for up to a year."

Best on Amazon: Casper

Amazon Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen Price : $995 • 23% Savings Amazon Original: $1295 Shop Now

"Casper is synonymous with comfort and convenience," Bergamotto explained. "This one is highly rated for both support and temperature-regulating. Because it's constructed of foam, it won't be as heavy or cost as much as some other hybrid mattresses. It's designed with Zoned Support to help keep the spine properly aligned -- which, according to sleep experts is the goal for optimal sleep. So, it should feel more supportive under your neck and shoulder area and softer/less firm under your midsection. It's a convenient comfort that's conveniently on Amazon, so you can get it quickly and easily."

Best for back pain: Nolah

Nolah Nolah Evolution 15” Price : $1599 • 30% Savings Original: $2299 Shop Now

"With a medium firmness and polyfoam layer that keeps you supported (and not prone to sinking!), the Nolah is perfect for sleepers who have back pain and/or pressure points because it keeps the body feeling contoured -- sort of hugged by the mattress," Bergamotto said. "It's also great for people who run hot on an all-foam bed; this is an adaptive AirFoam (akin to a memory foam), so there's a responsiveness to the weight of the body."

Best value: Allswell

Walmart The Allswell Luxe Hybrid 12 Inch Bed in a Box Hybrid Mattress Price: $399 • From: Walmart Shop Now

"A hybrid mattress made of both foam and coils, this bed's budget price tag belies its luxurious feel. With both comfort and support at the forefront, there's also a built-in plush topper that helps keep you from overheating on the mattress. Thanks to its medium firmness, it's a super versatile pick for many sleeping positions: soft enough for side/back sleepers and firm enough for stomach sleepers," Bergamotto said.

More "GMA" picks

Amazon Mellanni Queen Sheet Set Price : $34.97 • 27% Savings Amazon Original: $47.97 Shop Now

brooklinen Brooklinen Marlow Pillow Price : $52 to $68 • 20% Savings brooklinen Original: $65 to $85 Shop Now

Amazon Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow Price: $72 • From: Amazon Shop Now

