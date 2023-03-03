If you love having your nails done but don't love the cost of a salon manicure, we've got you covered.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up all the best nail care products, from quick-dry polishes to fail-safe press-on nails to cuticle treatments, all to set you up for success. Brands include Olive & June, Orly, Static Nails and more.

Continue below to shop Bergamotto's picks and start dreaming up new spring nail looks.

Quick-dry polish

Nails INC 45 Second Speedy Gloss
Nails INC

Price: $9   From: Nails INC

Cuticle treatment

Olive &#38; June Cuticle Balm
Olive &#38; June

Price: $16   From: Olive & June

Base coat

Orly Base Nail Coat, Bonder, 0.6 Ounce
Amazon

Price: $10.80   From: Amazon

At-home gel manicure

Glaze Art Premier Strawberry Glaze
Dashing Diva

Price: $16   From: Dashing Diva

Glaze Tools LED Mini Lamp
Dashing Diva

Price: $12   From: Dashing Diva

Press-on nails

Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicures
Ulta

Price: $20 to $24   From: Ulta

Nail polish remover

Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover, Acetone-Free &#38; Non Drying for Regular &#38; Shellac Nail Polishes, 6 Ounce
Amazon

Price: $7.98 33% SavingsAmazon

Original: $11.99
More "GMA" picks

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish
Sephora

Price: $20   From: Sephora

Tweezerman Mani Kit
Revolve

Price: $27   From: Revolve

Olive &#38; June CV Press-Ons
Olive &#38; June

Price: $10   From: Olive & June

Nail File 10 PCS Professional Double Sided
Amazon

Price: $4.99   From: Amazon

Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer
Amazon

Price: $22   From: Amazon

