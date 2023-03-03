If you love having your nails done but don't love the cost of a salon manicure, we've got you covered.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up all the best nail care products, from quick-dry polishes to fail-safe press-on nails to cuticle treatments, all to set you up for success. Brands include Olive & June, Orly, Static Nails and more.
Continue below to shop Bergamotto's picks and start dreaming up new spring nail looks.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Quick-dry polish
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Nails INC 45 Second Speedy Gloss
Cuticle treatment
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Olive & June Cuticle Balm
Base coat
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Orly Base Nail Coat, Bonder, 0.6 Ounce
At-home gel manicure
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Glaze Art Premier Strawberry Glaze
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Glaze Tools LED Mini Lamp
Press-on nails
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicures
Nail polish remover
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover, Acetone-Free & Non Drying for Regular & Shellac Nail Polishes, 6 Ounce
Price: $7.98 • 33% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $11.99
More "GMA" picks
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Olive & June CV Press-Ons
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Nail File 10 PCS Professional Double Sided
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.