Spring has sprung, and it's the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe.

Whether you're looking to remix some pieces you already have or add in a whole new rack of picks, there are lots of options for any and everybody.

Not sure where to start? No worries! There's a fresh new crop of seasonal trends that can help put you on the right track.

"Good Morning America" tapped experts including Saks OFF 5TH chief merchant Molly Taylor, fashion stylist and style expert Naina Singla, and Jenee Naylor, the creator behind HighLowLuxxe, to break down all the latest and greatest in spring fashion.

Editor's Picks

Just ahead, feast your eyes on some of this spring's most standout trends.

Wide-leg denim

"We're definitely experiencing a denim comeback for spring 2023, with flare and wide leg styles as the favorites," said Taylor.

Shop it:

Laguna High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Saks Off Fifth

Laguna High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Price: $59.99 38% SavingsSaks Off Fifth

Original: $98
Shop Now

Superwide-Leg Jeans in Parson Wash: Inset Edition
Madewell

Superwide-Leg Jeans in Parson Wash: Inset Edition

Price: $138   From: Madewell

Shop Now

Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Price: $90   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop Now

Extra High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Non-Stretch Jeans for Women
Old Navy

Extra High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Non-Stretch Jeans for Women

Price: $44.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

Playful pastels

"Pastels can often be romantic and sophisticated when they are done right," said Singla. "This season, we are seeing a mix of lighter shades of pastels in powder blue, mint green, lavender and baby pink."

Shop it:

DOLAN Puff-Sleeve Top
Anthropologie

DOLAN Puff-Sleeve Top

Price: $78   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

V-NECK MIDI DRESS
Banana Republic

V-NECK MIDI DRESS

Price: $64.97 40% SavingsBanana Republic

Original: $110
Shop Now

DONNI. Bubble Shirt
Revolve

DONNI. Bubble Shirt

Price: $109   From: Revolve

Shop Now

LEA &#38; VIOLA Cutout Tiered Midi Dress
Saks Off Fifth

LEA & VIOLA Cutout Tiered Midi Dress

Price: $59.99 53% SavingsSaks Off Fifth

Original: $130
Shop Now

Rosettes and texture

"Rosettes are back in style and are here to stay this spring," said Naylor. "You might remember them from their heyday during season 3 of 'Sex and the City.' Rosettes are a super cute and versatile accessory, and they offer a fun way to add a little glamor to an everyday look. Pin them on a blazer, a classic button-up shirt, or wear one on a choker/necklace to add a little drama to the neckline."

Shop it:

Flower Choker Necklace
Express

Flower Choker Necklace

Price: $19.99 28% SavingsExpress

Original: $28
Shop Now

Flounced Halterneck Top
H&#38;M

Flounced Halterneck Top

Price: $99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Melody Velvet Choker
Free People

Melody Velvet Choker

Price: $38   From: Free People

Shop Now

Xerling Lace Velvet Choker
Amazon

Xerling Lace Velvet Choker

Price: $8.90   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Denim skirts

"The denim skirt is a trend you don't want to miss this season. It's an ideal spring go-to piece because it's flattering for all body types, versatile and accommodates every budget," said Singla.

Stylist tip: For a casual weekend look, try wearing a pair of mules with a sleeveless knit sweater. This look is a great go-to style for brunch with friends that is both chic and effortless.

Shop it:

Ultra High Waist Denim Skirt
H&#38;M

Ultra High Waist Denim Skirt

Price: $24.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

High Rise A-Line Denim Midi Skirt with Washwell
Gap

High Rise A-Line Denim Midi Skirt with Washwell

Price: $69.95   From: Gap

Shop Now

Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
Reformation

Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt

Price: $188   From: Reformation

Shop Now
MORE: Maxi skirts are everywhere: Shop denim, floral and more long skirt picks

Biker chic

"This trend pays homage to the undeniable early 2000s fashion era. Biker and moto jackets, in a more relaxed fit and style, are a good go-to trend for this spring season," said Naylor.

Stylist tip: Instead of a classic trench or tailored blazer, try incorporating a cropped Moto-style jacket.

Shop it:

Biker Jacket
H&#38;M

Biker Jacket

Price: $64.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

Oversize Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Nordstrom

Oversize Faux Leather Biker Jacket

Price: $111   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Saks Off Fifth

Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Price: $54.99 62% SavingsSaks Off Fifth

Original: $145
Shop Now