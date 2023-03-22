SZA is the face of SKIMS' latest underwear campaign.
The Grammy Award-winning singer was photographed by Greg Swales wearing signature picks from the solutions-oriented shapewear brand's Fits Everybody line.
She's seen in several photos wearing alluring brown and black pieces along with gorgeous voluminous curls to match each look.
- 1February 21, 2023
- 2
- 3
"SZA's honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She's truly the woman of the moment, and I'm so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS' latest campaign," Kim Kardashian, SKIMS' co-founder and creative director, said in a statement.
The "Good Days" singer is currently on her sold-out SOS Tour. The new SKIMS campaign drops on the opening night of SZA's final tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Honoring SZA's tour, the campaign will be seen across billboards around that venue, as well as across the U.S. and on several digital and social platforms.
"I'm excited to be in SKIMS' latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy," said SZA in a statement.
SKIMS has been known to cast of-the-moment, iconic and legendary celebrities, and SZA just added to the roster. Other notables who have collaborated with the brand include "The White Lotus" stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, Snoop Dogg and his family, and Brooke Shields.
Just ahead, you can see and shop top products from SKIMS' signature Fits Everybody collection, including everything from bras to underwear and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
FITS EVERYBODY SQUARE NECK BODYSUIT
Price: $58 • From: SKIMS
FITS EVERYBODY T-SHIRT
Price: $48 • From: SKIMS
FITS EVERYBODY LACE LONG SLIP DRESS
Price: $84 • From: SKIMS
FITS EVERYBODY CAMI BODYSUIT
Price: $58 • From: SKIMS
FITS EVERYBODY BANDEAU
Price: $28 • From: SKIMS
FITS EVERYBODY UNLINED DEMI BRA
Price: $44 • From: SKIMS
FITS EVERYBODY FULL BRIEF
Price: $20 • From: SKIMS
FITS EVERYBODY CHEEKY BRIEF
Price: $20 • From: SKIMS
FITS EVERYBODY TRIANGLE BRALETTE
Price: $34 • From: SKIMS
FITS EVERYBODY BRIEF
Price: $18 • From: SKIMS
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.