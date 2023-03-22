SZA is the face of SKIMS' latest underwear campaign.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was photographed by Greg Swales wearing signature picks from the solutions-oriented shapewear brand's Fits Everybody line.

She's seen in several photos wearing alluring brown and black pieces along with gorgeous voluminous curls to match each look.

"SZA's honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She's truly the woman of the moment, and I'm so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS' latest campaign," Kim Kardashian, SKIMS' co-founder and creative director, said in a statement.

The "Good Days" singer is currently on her sold-out SOS Tour. The new SKIMS campaign drops on the opening night of SZA's final tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Honoring SZA's tour, the campaign will be seen across billboards around that venue, as well as across the U.S. and on several digital and social platforms.

"I'm excited to be in SKIMS' latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy," said SZA in a statement.

Just ahead, you can see and shop top products from SKIMS' signature Fits Everybody collection, including everything from bras to underwear and more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

SKIMS FITS EVERYBODY LACE LONG SLIP DRESS Price: $84 • From: SKIMS Shop Now

