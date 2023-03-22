SZA is the face of SKIMS' latest underwear campaign.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was photographed by Greg Swales wearing signature picks from the solutions-oriented shapewear brand's Fits Everybody line.

She's seen in several photos wearing alluring brown and black pieces along with gorgeous voluminous curls to match each look.

"SZA's honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She's truly the woman of the moment, and I'm so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS' latest campaign," Kim Kardashian, SKIMS' co-founder and creative director, said in a statement.

The "Good Days" singer is currently on her sold-out SOS Tour. The new SKIMS campaign drops on the opening night of SZA's final tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Honoring SZA's tour, the campaign will be seen across billboards around that venue, as well as across the U.S. and on several digital and social platforms.

"I'm excited to be in SKIMS' latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy," said SZA in a statement.

SKIMS has been known to cast of-the-moment, iconic and legendary celebrities, and SZA just added to the roster. Other notables who have collaborated with the brand include "The White Lotus" stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, Snoop Dogg and his family, and Brooke Shields.

Just ahead, you can see and shop top products from SKIMS' signature Fits Everybody collection, including everything from bras to underwear and more.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

FITS EVERYBODY SQUARE NECK BODYSUIT
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY SQUARE NECK BODYSUIT

Price: $58   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY T-SHIRT
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY T-SHIRT

Price: $48   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY LACE LONG SLIP DRESS
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY LACE LONG SLIP DRESS

Price: $84   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY CAMI BODYSUIT
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY CAMI BODYSUIT

Price: $58   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY BANDEAU
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY BANDEAU

Price: $28   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY UNLINED DEMI BRA
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY UNLINED DEMI BRA

Price: $44   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY FULL BRIEF
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY FULL BRIEF

Price: $20   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY CHEEKY BRIEF
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY CHEEKY BRIEF

Price: $20   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY TRIANGLE BRALETTE
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY TRIANGLE BRALETTE

Price: $34   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

FITS EVERYBODY BRIEF
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY BRIEF

Price: $18   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

