SKIMS is back with a brand new swimwear drop that many have been waiting for.

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian introduced the latest iteration of swim styles on Instagram Feb. 16, posing in a variety of looks for the collection's campaign, including a gray two-piece, a neon green cut-out one-piece and an alluring long sleeve tie-up ensemble.

Shot and directed by Harmony Korine, Kardashian is seen in the images posed alongside several alien-head models, which the company shared in a statement was inspired by an "out of this world vacation."

"I knew those UFOs had something to do with the Kardashians," one fan joked in the comments section of the reality star's Instagram post, referring to the flying objects recently shot down from the skies above North America by the Biden administration.

When SKIMS launched last year, the company said that its website received over half a million visits and more than 500,000 waitlist signups.

Now, SKIMS has launched all-new silhouettes with 25 styles in total, which can easily be mixed and matched.

There are a variety of vibrant colors such as neon green, turquoise and gunmetal, and sizes range from XXS to 4X.

SKIMS has also added its first collection of cover-ups and hair accessories to go along with its new swim styles.

PHOTO: Kim Kardashian has announced the return of SKIMS's swimwear shop launching on Feb. 21. See and shop the collection.
Courtesy of SKIMS, shot and directed by Harmony Korine
Kim Kardashian has announced the return of SKIMS's swimwear shop launching on Feb. 21. See and shop the collection.

The entire collection officially launched on Tuesday. Shop some of the best picks below before they sell out!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

SWIM MICRO SCOOP BIKINI TOP
SKIMS

Price: $36   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM TANK BIKINI TOP
SKIMS

Price: $48   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM BANDEAU BIKINI TOP
SKIMS

Price: $38   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM LONG SLEEVE BIKINI TOP
SKIMS

Price: $54   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM RUCHED T-SHIRT
SKIMS

Price: $52   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM PLUNGE BIKINI TOP
SKIMS

Price: $38   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM TRIANGLE TOP
SKIMS

Price: $38   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM DIPPED TIE BOTTOMS
SKIMS

Price: $36   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM MID WAIST BOTTOMS
SKIMS

Price: $38   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM CHEEKY TANGA BOTTOMS
SKIMS

Price: $32   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM STRAPLESS MONOKINI
SKIMS

Price: $88   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM LACE UP MONOKINI
SKIMS

Price: $88   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM SCOOP NECK ONE PIECE
SKIMS

Price: $88   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

MESH TIE SARONG
SKIMS

Price: $68   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM SARONG SKIRT
SKIMS

Price: $78   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

MESH LONG SARONG
SKIMS

Price: $78   From: SKIMS

Shop Now
MORE: Best swimsuits for women: Shop bikinis and one-piece swimsuits for spring break

SWIM ZIP FRONT SLEEVELESS ONE PIECE
SKIMS

Price: $92   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

MESH LONG TANK DRESS
SKIMS

Price: $88   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM T-SHIRT
SKIMS

Price: $52   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM MICRO MINI SKIRT
SKIMS

Price: $52   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SWIM RUCHED MINI SKIRT
SKIMS

Price: $54   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

CLAW CLIP
SKIMS

Price: $24   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

SKIMS SEAMLESS HEADBAND
SKIMS

Price: $24   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

TERRY TOWEL
SKIMS

Price: $48   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

MOLDED SANDAL
SKIMS

Price: $68   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

