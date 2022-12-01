Snoop Dogg is showing off his best SKIMS looks this holiday season.

The rapper and his family were recently photographed by Donna Trope wearing several different matching looks from the solutions-oriented brand.

Photographed by Donna Trope, courtesy of SKIMS Snoop Dogg poses with his family for the latest SKIMS holiday campaign ads.

In the festive snaps, Snoop Dogg stars alongside his wife Shante Broadus, as well as his children and grandchildren.

This marks the first time the family has all been pictured all together, and they all seemed to be camera-ready.

"I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign," the rapper said in a statement. "It's the first time we've been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits."

He continued, "The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season."

Photographed by Donna Trope, courtesy of SKIMS Snoop Dogg poses with his family for the latest SKIMS holiday campaign ads.

The family's SKIMS' 2022 holiday campaign follows last year's campaign, which featured Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and their children.

Fans can shop their own matching SKIMS PJs and loungewear looks before the holiday season wraps on the brand's website now.

See and shop some of the best picks, just ahead.

