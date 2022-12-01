Snoop Dogg is showing off his best SKIMS looks this holiday season.

The rapper and his family were recently photographed by Donna Trope wearing several different matching looks from the solutions-oriented brand.

PHOTO: Snoop Dogg poses with his family for the latest SKIMS holiday campaign ads.
Photographed by Donna Trope, courtesy of SKIMS
Snoop Dogg poses with his family for the latest SKIMS holiday campaign ads.

In the festive snaps, Snoop Dogg stars alongside his wife Shante Broadus, as well as his children and grandchildren.

This marks the first time the family has all been pictured all together, and they all seemed to be camera-ready.

"I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign," the rapper said in a statement. "It's the first time we've been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits."

He continued, "The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season."

PHOTO: Snoop Dogg poses with his family for the latest SKIMS holiday campaign ads.
Photographed by Donna Trope, courtesy of SKIMS
Snoop Dogg poses with his family for the latest SKIMS holiday campaign ads.

The family's SKIMS' 2022 holiday campaign follows last year's campaign, which featured Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and their children.

Fans can shop their own matching SKIMS PJs and loungewear looks before the holiday season wraps on the brand's website now.

See and shop some of the best picks, just ahead.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
LOGO POINTELLE HENLEY ONESIE
SKIMS

LOGO POINTELLE HENLEY ONESIE

Price: $128   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
COTTON JERSEY LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT
Skims

COTTON JERSEY LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT

Price: $54   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
COZY KNIT UNISEX ROBE
SKIMS

COZY KNIT UNISEX ROBE

Price: $128   From: SKIMS

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
QUILTED SLIPPER
Skims

QUILTED SLIPPER

Price: $54   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
SOFT LOUNGE LONG SLEEP SET
SKIMS

SOFT LOUNGE LONG SLEEP SET

Price: $118   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
COTTON RIB LEGGING
SKIMS

COTTON RIB LEGGING

Price: $54   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FLEECE SLEEP SET
SKIMS

FLEECE SLEEP SET

Price: $98   From: SKIMS

Shop Now
MORE: Skims reveals huge holiday gift shop loaded with lots of classics, new styles and more

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VELOUR WRAP SLEEP SET
SKIMS

VELOUR WRAP SLEEP SET

Price: $148   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FITS EVERYBODY CHEEKY BRIEF PACK
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY CHEEKY BRIEF PACK

Price: $60   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
KIDS LOGO POINTELLE SET
SKIMS

KIDS LOGO POINTELLE SET

Price: $58   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.