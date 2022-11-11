Skims has revealed one of its biggest holiday gift shops ever!

Starting today, Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand is offering a curated section of more than 15 limited edition collections with over 30 new holiday styles.

The gift shop includes everything from loungewear and intimates to accessories and more.

"How cute are these holiday pajamas? I'm into it," Kardashian said in a video while posting a video wearing one of the brand's matching PJ sets.

To further promote the latest holiday rollout, Skims tapped influencers Landon Barker, LARRAY, Suede Brooks and Skai Jackson to front the campaign.

In one snap, Jackson is posed against a gold backdrop and scattered gifts while wearing the label's Cotton Rib Long Sleeve Cropped Henley and Cotton Rib Boxer in the color Sangria.

"I've always loved SKIMS and was excited to be a part of their Holiday Campaign shoot," Jackson said in a statement. "I loved everything I wore and will be the favorite in my family for sure by giving everyone SKIMS this year."

Whether you're shopping for your loved ones or yourself this season, Skims' latest drop has something for everyone.

Below, check out some of the best standout styles you can snag right now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

