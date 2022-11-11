Skims has revealed one of its biggest holiday gift shops ever!

Starting today, Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand is offering a curated section of more than 15 limited edition collections with over 30 new holiday styles.

The gift shop includes everything from loungewear and intimates to accessories and more.

"How cute are these holiday pajamas? I'm into it," Kardashian said in a video while posting a video wearing one of the brand's matching PJ sets.

To further promote the latest holiday rollout, Skims tapped influencers Landon Barker, LARRAY, Suede Brooks and Skai Jackson to front the campaign.

In one snap, Jackson is posed against a gold backdrop and scattered gifts while wearing the label's Cotton Rib Long Sleeve Cropped Henley and Cotton Rib Boxer in the color Sangria.

"I've always loved SKIMS and was excited to be a part of their Holiday Campaign shoot," Jackson said in a statement. "I loved everything I wore and will be the favorite in my family for sure by giving everyone SKIMS this year."

Whether you're shopping for your loved ones or yourself this season, Skims' latest drop has something for everyone.

Below, check out some of the best standout styles you can snag right now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
LOGO POINTELLE HENLEY ONESIE
SKIMS

LOGO POINTELLE HENLEY ONESIE

Price: $128   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
COTTON JERSEY LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT
Skims

COTTON JERSEY LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT

Price: $54   From: Skims

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
COZY KNIT UNISEX ROBE
SKIMS

COZY KNIT UNISEX ROBE

Price: $128   From: SKIMS

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
QUILTED SLIPPER
Skims

QUILTED SLIPPER

Price: $54   From: Skims

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
SOFT LOUNGE LONG SLEEP SET
SKIMS

SOFT LOUNGE LONG SLEEP SET

Price: $118   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
COTTON RIB LEGGING
SKIMS

COTTON RIB LEGGING

Price: $54   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FLEECE SLEEP SET
SKIMS

FLEECE SLEEP SET

Price: $98   From: SKIMS

Shop Now
MORE: Kim Kardashian launches new line of SKIMS bras featuring Brooke Shields and more

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VELOUR WRAP SLEEP SET
SKIMS

VELOUR WRAP SLEEP SET

Price: $148   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FITS EVERYBODY CHEEKY BRIEF PACK
SKIMS

FITS EVERYBODY CHEEKY BRIEF PACK

Price: $60   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
KIDS LOGO POINTELLE SET
SKIMS

KIDS LOGO POINTELLE SET

Price: $58   From: SKIMS

Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.