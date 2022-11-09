"Frozen" fans, get excited!

Janie and Jack has just launched an exciting new kid's fashion collection inspired by the popular Disney fantasy film.

Throughout the collection, there's everything from statement dresses that nod to the enchanting styles of Elsa and Anna to fun graphic tees that capture the essence of "Frozen."

Sizes start at 2T and go up to 12. Prices start $19.50.

What better way to welcome in the winter season than with this whimsical collection?

Below, see and shop some of the best picks.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN ANNA TEE
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN ANNA TEE

Price: $35   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN SHIMMER SNOWFLAKE DRESS
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN SHIMMER SNOWFLAKE DRESS

Price: $119   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN FAUX FUR CAPE
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN FAUX FUR CAPE

Price: $109   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
METALLIC BOW BALLET FLAT
Janie and Jack

METALLIC BOW BALLET FLAT

Price: $59   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN SISTERS SWEATER
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN SISTERS SWEATER

Price: $64   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
STRAIGHT JEAN IN RINSE WASH
Janie and Jack

STRAIGHT JEAN IN RINSE WASH

Price: $44   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN OLAF TEE
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN OLAF TEE

Price: $34   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN TOILE SWEATSHIRT
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN TOILE SWEATSHIRT

Price: $52   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN EMBROIDERED HEADBAND
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN EMBROIDERED HEADBAND

Price: $28.50   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now
MORE: 53 holiday toy gift ideas for kids from infants to 14+

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN SHIMMER SNOWFLAKE BALLET FLAT
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN SHIMMER SNOWFLAKE BALLET FLAT

Price: $75   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN SHIMMER TULLE SKIRT
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN SHIMMER TULLE SKIRT

Price: $54   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN TOILE DRESS
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN TOILE DRESS

Price: $89   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DISNEY FROZEN VELVET DRESS
Janie and Jack

DISNEY FROZEN VELVET DRESS

Price: $109   From: Janie and Jack

Shop Now