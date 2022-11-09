When most parents start holiday shopping they think first of one thing -- toys.

This year, deals on all gifts are kicking off earlier than ever as well, and experts say now is the time to start looking, weeks ahead of the traditional Black Friday shopping spree.

"We're really seeing things start earlier than ever before," Nathan Burrow, senior deals editor at Wirecutter, told "Good Morning America." So it's time to shop now."

From sensory toys to timeless purchases like The Barbie Dreamhouse, we curated a list of hot items for 2022 by age grouping for every kid on your list.

Scroll on for 53 toys for kids of all ages and interests.

Infants and toddlers

Macy's Brilliant Stroll Along Walker Toy Price : $51.99 • 30% Savings Macy's Original: $74.99 Shop Now

Macy's Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Puppy Sis Price : $11.99 • 33% Savings Macy's Original: $17.99 Shop Now

Macy's Explore & More Grow Along 4-in-1 Activity Walker Price : $44.99 • 25% Savings Macy's Original: $60 Shop Now

Macy's K's Kids - My First Activity Book Price : $10.99 • 35% Savings Macy's Original: $16.99 Shop Now

Macy's Giggles Baby Rocker Price : $118.99 • 15% Savings Macy's Original: $139.99 Shop Now

Ages 2-4 years

Kohl's Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Pretend Playset Price : $69.99 • 30% Savings Kohl's Original: $99.99 Shop Now

Macy's Toy Tent Inflatable Dome Price : $17.99 • 70% Savings Macy's Original: $59.99 Shop Now

Macy's Super Color Pack of 20 Cans Price : $11.99 • 29% Savings Macy's Original: $16.99 Shop Now

Walmart Costway Inflatable Bouncer Kids Bounce House Jumping Castle Slide Price : $138.99 • 45% Savings Walmart Original: $255 Shop Now

Macy's Potato Head Create Your Potato Head Family Price : $14.99 • 28% Savings Macy's Original: $20.99 Shop Now

Walmart Creativity for Kids Sensory Bin Ocean and Sand Price: $19.99 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart KidKraft Forestview Wooden Playhouse price : $449 • 0% Savings Walmart Original: $449 Shop Now

Ages 5-7 years

Walmart L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series price : $6.88 • 36% Savings Walmart Original: $10.88 Shop Now

Macy's Play-Doh Crazy Cuts Stylist price : $11.99 • 29% Savings Macy's Original: $16.99 Shop Now

Kohl's Magic Mixies Magic Pink Cauldron Set Price : $64.99 • 18% Savings Kohl's Original: $79.99 Shop Now

shopDisney Star Wars Mega Figure Play Set Price: $49.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now

Macy's Kids' 8-Piece Pots & Pans Play Set Price : $25.99 • 31% Savings Macy's Original: $37.99 Shop Now

Walmart Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Action Figure Price : $15 • 81% Savings Walmart Original: $79 Shop Now

Walmart Goplus 40'' Flying Saucer Tree Swing Indoor Outdoor Play Set Swing for Kids Price : $35.99 • 54% Savings Walmart Original: $78.99 Shop Now

Walmart Sorry! Kids Board Game Price : $6.00 • 49% Savings Walmart Original: $11.99 Shop Now

shopDisney Disney Animators' Collection Mega Figure Play Set Price: $49.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now

Macy's Toys 1 Seater Ride on Car Price : $109.99 • 26% Savings Macy's Original: $149.99 Shop Now

Macy's Toys Swing Car Price : $51.99 • 25% Savings Macy's Original: $69.99 Shop Now

Schleich Schleich Wild Life Wild Life Ranger Adventure Station Toy with Animals Price: $68.02 • From: Schleich Shop Now

Just My Style Just My Style Glitzy Pop! Jewel Pen Sparkling Multicolor Charm Studio Sale : $36.15 • 28% Savings Walmart Original: $50.59 Shop Now

Kohl's Barbie Fab Friends Styling Head Price : $9.99 • 50% Savings Kohl's Original: $19.99 Shop Now

Walmart New Barbie DreamHouse price : $199 • 11% Savings Walmart Original: $224 Shop Now

Ages 8-12

Macys Disney Star Wars Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy price : $19.99 • 66% Savings Macy's Original: $60.00 Shop Now

Kohl's My Fuzzy Friends Moji the Labradoodle Plush Toy Price: $99.99 • From: Kohl's Shop Now

Kohl's Barbie Beach Day Dolls and Vehicles Playset Price : $41.24 • 25% Savings Kohl's Original: $54.99 Shop Now

Walmart Beat the Parents Classic Family Trivia Game Price : $12.99 • 35% Savings Walmart Original: $19.99 Shop Now

JCP Discovery #Mindblown Jellyfish Aquarium Lamp Price : $29.99 • 49% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $59 Shop Now

JCP Discovery #Mindblown The Ultimate Science 17-Piece Experiment Kit Price : $29.99 • 50% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $60 Shop Now

JCP Discovery Kids Toy Microphone with Stand and Tablet Holder LED Price : $39.99 • 45% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $74 Shop Now

Walmart Contixo 7" Kids Tablet 16GB price : $54.99 • 45% Savings Walmart Original: $99.99 Shop Now

Ages 12-14

Walmart Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard Price : $79.99 • 37% Savings Walmart Original: $128 Shop Now

JCP My Arcade Pac-Man Micro Player Price : $29.99 • 56% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $69 Shop Now

JCP The Black Series Bean Bag Toss Deluxe 10-pc. Bean Bag Toss Price : $54.99 • 54% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $120 Shop Now

Ages 14+

JCP Memorex Bluetooth Karaoke Machine Price : $59.99 • 39% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $99 Shop Now

JCP Sky Rider X-51 Atlas Quadcopter Drone WiFi Drone Price : $29.99 • 62% Savings J.C. Penney Original: $79 Shop Now

Walmart AOVOPRO ES80 350W 8.5' Foldable Electric Scooter Price : $281.99 • 35% Savings Walmart Original: $439 Shop Now

