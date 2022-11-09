When most parents start holiday shopping they think first of one thing -- toys.

This year, deals on all gifts are kicking off earlier than ever as well, and experts say now is the time to start looking, weeks ahead of the traditional Black Friday shopping spree.

"We're really seeing things start earlier than ever before," Nathan Burrow, senior deals editor at Wirecutter, told "Good Morning America." So it's time to shop now."

From sensory toys to timeless purchases like The Barbie Dreamhouse, we curated a list of hot items for 2022 by age grouping for every kid on your list.

Scroll on for 53 toys for kids of all ages and interests.

Infants and toddlers

Brilliant Stroll Along Walker Toy
Macy&#39;s

Brilliant Stroll Along Walker Toy

Price: $51.99 30% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $74.99
Laugh &#38; Learn Smart Stages Puppy Sis
Macy&#39;s

Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Puppy Sis

Price: $11.99 33% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $17.99
Explore &#38; More Grow Along 4-in-1 Activity Walker
Macy&#39;s

Explore & More Grow Along 4-in-1 Activity Walker

Price: $44.99 25% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $60
K&#39;s Kids - My First Activity Book
Macy&#39;s

K's Kids - My First Activity Book

Price: $10.99 35% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $16.99
Giggles Baby Rocker
Macy&#39;s

Giggles Baby Rocker

Price: $118.99 15% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $139.99
Ages 2-4 years

Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Pretend Playset
Kohl&#39;s

Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Pretend Playset

Price: $69.99 30% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $99.99
Toy Tent Inflatable Dome
Macy&#39;s

Toy Tent Inflatable Dome

Price: $17.99 70% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $59.99
Super Color Pack of 20 Cans
Macy&#39;s

Super Color Pack of 20 Cans

Price: $11.99 29% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $16.99
Disney Collection Minnie Mouse Play Shop
J.C. Penney

Disney Collection Minnie Mouse Play Shop

Price: $32 20% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $40
Disney Collection Spider-Man Toy
JCP

Disney Collection Spider-Man Toy

Price: $40 -25% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $32
Costway Inflatable Bouncer Kids Bounce House Jumping Castle Slide
Walmart

Costway Inflatable Bouncer Kids Bounce House Jumping Castle Slide

Price: $138.99 45% SavingsWalmart

Original: $255
My Sweet Love Shopping Cart
Walmart

My Sweet Love Shopping Cart

Price: $22.97   From: Walmart

Potato Head Create Your Potato Head Family
Macy&#39;s

Potato Head Create Your Potato Head Family

Price: $14.99 28% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $20.99
Creativity for Kids Sensory Bin Ocean and Sand
Walmart

Creativity for Kids Sensory Bin Ocean and Sand

Price: $19.99   From: Walmart

KidKraft Forestview Wooden Playhouse
Walmart

KidKraft Forestview Wooden Playhouse

price: $449 0% SavingsWalmart

Original: $449
Ages 5-7 years

L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series
Walmart

L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series

price: $6.88 36% SavingsWalmart

Original: $10.88
Play-Doh Crazy Cuts Stylist
Macy's

Play-Doh Crazy Cuts Stylist

price: $11.99 29% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $16.99
Magic Mixies Magic Pink Cauldron Set
Kohl&#39;s

Magic Mixies Magic Pink Cauldron Set

Price: $64.99 18% SavingsKohl's

Original: $79.99
Star Wars Mega Figure Play Set
shopDisney

Star Wars Mega Figure Play Set

Price: $49.99   From: shopDisney

Kids&#39; 8-Piece Pots &#38; Pans Play Set
Macy&#39;s

Kids' 8-Piece Pots & Pans Play Set

Price: $25.99 31% SavingsMacy's

Original: $37.99
Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin&#39; Grogu Animatronic Action Figure
Walmart

Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Action Figure

Price: $15 81% SavingsWalmart

Original: $79
Goplus 40&#39;&#39; Flying Saucer Tree Swing Indoor Outdoor Play Set Swing for Kids
Walmart

Goplus 40'' Flying Saucer Tree Swing Indoor Outdoor Play Set Swing for Kids

Price: $35.99 54% SavingsWalmart

Original: $78.99
Sorry! Kids Board Game
Walmart

Sorry! Kids Board Game

Price: $6.00 49% SavingsWalmart

Original: $11.99
Disney Animators&#39; Collection Mega Figure Play Set
shopDisney

Disney Animators' Collection Mega Figure Play Set

Price: $49.99   From: shopDisney

Toys 1 Seater Ride on Car
Macy&#39;s

Toys 1 Seater Ride on Car

Price: $109.99 26% SavingsMacy's

Original: $149.99
SMOBY toys Supermarket
Macy&#39;s

SMOBY toys Supermarket

Price: $99.99   From: Macy's

Toys Swing Car
Macy&#39;s

Toys Swing Car

Price: $51.99 25% SavingsMacy's

Original: $69.99
Schleich Wild Life Wild Life Ranger Adventure Station Toy with Animals
Schleich

Schleich Wild Life Wild Life Ranger Adventure Station Toy with Animals

Price: $68.02   From: Schleich

Just My Style Glitzy Pop! Jewel Pen Sparkling Multicolor Charm Studio
Just My Style

Just My Style Glitzy Pop! Jewel Pen Sparkling Multicolor Charm Studio

Sale: $36.15 28% SavingsWalmart

Original: $50.59
Just My Style Fashion Punch Style & Stitch Loom
Just My Style

Just My Style Fashion Punch Style & Stitch Loom

Price: $15.47   From: Just My Style

Made By Me! Sand Dough Sculpt & Paint Creations! Pottery Press
Made By Me

Made By Me! Sand Dough Sculpt & Paint Creations! Pottery Press

Price: $19.97   From: Made By Me

Schleich Advent Calendar
Schleich

Schleich Advent Calendar

Price: $34.99   From: Schleich

Barbie Fab Friends Styling Head
Kohl&#39;s

Barbie Fab Friends Styling Head

Price: $9.99 50% SavingsKohl's

Original: $19.99
New Barbie DreamHouse
Walmart

New Barbie DreamHouse

price: $199 11% SavingsWalmart

Original: $224
Ages 8-12

Disney Star Wars Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy
Macys

Disney Star Wars Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy

price: $19.99 66% SavingsMacy's

Original: $60.00
My Fuzzy Friends Moji the Labradoodle Plush Toy
Kohl&#39;s

My Fuzzy Friends Moji the Labradoodle Plush Toy

Price: $99.99   From: Kohl's

Barbie Beach Day Dolls and Vehicles Playset
Kohl&#39;s

Barbie Beach Day Dolls and Vehicles Playset

Price: $41.24 25% SavingsKohl's

Original: $54.99
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar
shopDisney

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

Price: $44.99   From: shopDisney

Beat the Parents Classic Family Trivia Game
Walmart

Beat the Parents Classic Family Trivia Game

Price: $12.99 35% SavingsWalmart

Original: $19.99
Discovery #Mindblown Jellyfish Aquarium Lamp
JCP

Discovery #Mindblown Jellyfish Aquarium Lamp

Price: $29.99 49% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $59
Discovery #Mindblown The Ultimate Science 17-Piece Experiment Kit
JCP

Discovery #Mindblown The Ultimate Science 17-Piece Experiment Kit

Price: $29.99 50% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $60
Discovery Kids Toy Microphone with Stand and Tablet Holder LED
JCP

Discovery Kids Toy Microphone with Stand and Tablet Holder LED

Price: $39.99 45% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $74
Contixo 7&#34; Kids Tablet 16GB
Walmart

Contixo 7" Kids Tablet 16GB

price: $54.99 45% SavingsWalmart

Original: $99.99
Ages 12-14

Nerf N-Strike Stratobow
Kohl&#39;s

Nerf N-Strike Stratobow

Price: $33.74 25% SavingsKohl's

Original: $44.99
Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard
Walmart

Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard

Price: $79.99 37% SavingsWalmart

Original: $128
My Arcade Pac-Man Micro Player
JCP

My Arcade Pac-Man Micro Player

Price: $29.99 56% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $69
The Black Series Bean Bag Toss Deluxe 10-pc. Bean Bag Toss
JCP

The Black Series Bean Bag Toss Deluxe 10-pc. Bean Bag Toss

Price: $54.99 54% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $120
Game Builder Garage - Nintendo Switch
Walmart

Game Builder Garage - Nintendo Switch

Price: $29.88   From: Walmart

Ages 14+

Memorex Bluetooth Karaoke Machine
JCP

Memorex Bluetooth Karaoke Machine

Price: $59.99 39% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $99
Sky Rider X-51 Atlas Quadcopter Drone WiFi Drone
JCP

Sky Rider X-51 Atlas Quadcopter Drone WiFi Drone

Price: $29.99 62% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $79
AOVOPRO ES80 350W 8.5&#39; Foldable Electric Scooter
Walmart

AOVOPRO ES80 350W 8.5' Foldable Electric Scooter

Price: $281.99 35% SavingsWalmart

Original: $439
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Walmart

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Price: $88.98   From: Walmart

Blazin&#39; Wheels 12 Volt Vespa Gts Super Sport
Macys

Blazin' Wheels 12 Volt Vespa Gts Super Sport

Price: $259.99   From: Macys

