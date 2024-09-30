Walmart and Macy's have unwrapped their top trending toy list for the 2024 holiday season.
Macy's continues their collaboration with 'Toys R Us' releasing 150 of the most coveted toys for all ages. According to a press release, Macy's will expand its exclusive brand offerings to include pre-school line that kids and parents will love. Walmart's lineup offers a mix of classic games, tech gadgets and more.
Both retailers are offering early deals and competitive pricing as they anticipate some of these toys selling out closer to the holidays.
After scanning both retailer's offerings we have rounded up 10 of the top toys that we think are worth the purchase based on a deal or availability.
It is time to get into the holiday magic early this year - you won't regret it.
Macy's
Barbie Dreamhouse, 75+ Pieces, Pool Party Doll House With 3 Story Slide
- $179.99
- $199.99
- Macy's
Walmart
Huffy Marvel Spider-Man 12" Bike with Training Wheels, for Todders Ages 3+, Red
- $94
- Walmart
Bluey 3-in-1 Transforming Plane Playset, 25+ Sounds and Phrases, Ages 3+, Toddler Toys
- $59.82
- Walmart
Nerf N Series Pinpoint Blaster, Clip, 18 Nerf N1 Darts Compatible Only with Nerf N Series Blasters
- $19.97
- Walmart