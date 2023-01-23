"The White Lotus" actresses Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco are teaming up again to star in SKIMS' latest Valentine's Day campaign.

"I had so much fun shooting the SKIMS’ Valentine’s campaign!" Grannò said in a press release. "Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special."

Grannò and Tabasco, whose recent roles as Mia and Lucia in the hit HBO show commanded widespread attention, posed for the campaign in limited-edition pieces from the SKIMS Valentine's Shop. The styles include a Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Bralette in Petal Print as well as additional Fits Everybody items, silk bras, dresses and more "with vintage-inspired lace detailing," the brand stated in a press release.

Photo courtesy of Skims

"I love everything SKIMS stands for!" Tabasco added. "To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding."

Photo courtesy of Skims

The collection drops on SKIMS' website Thursday, Jan. 26. Check back here to shop!