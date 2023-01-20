With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you may feel inspired to restock your lingerie and sleepwear collections with some new pieces.

We've rounded up various picks from multiple brands, such as ThirdLove, Calvin Klein and Aerie. You'll also find lingerie from Amazon, Skims shapewear, pajama sets and more.

Continue below to shop by price point.

Lingerie under $50

DREAMGIRL Mesh Teddy & Robe Set
Nordstrom

DREAMGIRL Mesh Teddy & Robe Set

Price: $46   From: Nordstrom

Avidlove Women One Piece Lingerie Deep V Teddy Sexy Lace Bodysuit
Amazon

Avidlove Women One Piece Lingerie Deep V Teddy Sexy Lace Bodysuit

Price: $13.69 to $17.99   From: Amazon

Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty
Spanx

Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty

Price: $24   From: Spanx

Skims Naked Shine Boy Short
Skims

Skims Naked Shine Boy Short

Price: $20   From: Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Thong Pack
Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Thong Pack

Price: $60   From: Skims

ASOS DESIGN Rosie lace soft plunge bodysuit in red
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Rosie lace soft plunge bodysuit in red

Price: $26.50 24% SavingsASOS

Original: $35
ASOS DESIGN Curve Nina sheer floral lace underwired corset with picot trim in pink
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Curve Nina sheer floral lace underwired corset with picot trim in pink

Price: $46   From: ASOS

Calvin Klein Seductive Comfort With Lace Full Coverage Bra
Macy's

Calvin Klein Seductive Comfort With Lace Full Coverage Bra

Price: $48.50   From: Macy's

Calvin Klein Women's Liquid Touch Lightly Lined Perfect Coverage Bra
Macy's

Calvin Klein Women's Liquid Touch Lightly Lined Perfect Coverage Bra

Price: $48.50   From: Macy's

Soma Unlined Bra
Soma

Soma Unlined Bra

Price: $34.99 37% SavingsSoma

Original: $56
Lingerie under $100

ThirdLove Deco Lace Bodysuit
ThirdLove

ThirdLove Deco Lace Bodysuit

Price: $90   From: ThirdLove

Only Hearts Beatrix Underwire Bra
Free People

Only Hearts Beatrix Underwire Bra

Price: $85   From: Free People

Kat The Label Maeve Bodysuit
Revolve

Kat The Label Maeve Bodysuit

Price: $89   From: Revolve

Only Hearts So Fine Lace Tank Bralette
Free People

Only Hearts So Fine Lace Tank Bralette

Price: $99   From: Free People

Everviolet Vela Pocketed Wireless Bra
Nordstrom

Everviolet Vela Pocketed Wireless Bra

Price: $94   From: Nordstrom

Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra
Skims

Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Underwire Scoop Bra

Price: $52   From: Skims

Kat The Label Zahra Underwire Bra
Revolve

Kat The Label Zahra Underwire Bra

Price: $65   From: Revolve

Skarlett Blue Entice Lace Balconette Bra
Bloomingdale's

Skarlett Blue Entice Lace Balconette Bra

Price: $65   From: Bloomingdale's

Bra-llelujah! Illusion Lace Full Coverage Bra
Spanx

Bra-llelujah! Illusion Lace Full Coverage Bra

Price: $78   From: Spanx

Sleepwear under $50

Aerie Pajama T-Shirt
Aerie

Aerie Pajama T-Shirt

Price: $24.95   From: Aerie

Aerie High Waisted Pajama Boxer
Aerie

Aerie High Waisted Pajama Boxer

Price: $24.95   From: Aerie

BABEYOND Kimono Robe Cover up Long Floral Satin Sleepwear Silky Bathrobe
Amazon

BABEYOND Kimono Robe Cover up Long Floral Satin Sleepwear Silky Bathrobe

Price: $46.99   From: Amazon

Intimately Like Honey PJ Shorts
Free People

Intimately Like Honey PJ Shorts

Price: $38   From: Free People

PJ Place Women's Tie Front Modal Pajama Set
PJ Place

PJ Place Women's Tie Front Modal Pajama Set

Price: $48.97 29% SavingsPJ Place

Original: $69.95
hanna andersson Women's Valentines Long John Pajama Pant
hanna andersson

hanna andersson Women's Valentines Long John Pajama Pant

Price: $38.40 20% Savingshanna andersson

Original: $48
Sleepwear under $100

Soma Satin & Lace Cami Tap Short Set
Soma

Soma Satin & Lace Cami Tap Short Set

Price: $82   From: Soma

Soma Satin & Lace Long Gown
Soma

Soma Satin & Lace Long Gown

Price: $66 25% SavingsSoma

Original: $88
Petite Plume Women's Floral Pajama Set, English Rose
Maisonette

Petite Plume Women's Floral Pajama Set, English Rose

Price: $88   From: Maisonette

Commando Mini Cami Slip
Revolve

Commando Mini Cami Slip

Price: $88   From: Revolve

ThirdLove Satin Robe
ThirdLove

ThirdLove Satin Robe

Price: $68   From: ThirdLove

Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set
Bloomingdale's

Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set

Price: $54   From: Bloomingdale's

Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Cover-Up Robe
Bloomingdale's

Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Cover-Up Robe

Price: $88   From: Bloomingdale's

Shapewear under $50

Shapermint Essentials Shaper Tights
Nordstrom

Shapermint Essentials Shaper Tights

Price: $19.99   From: Nordstrom

Maidenform Women's Wear Your Own Bra Singlet Fajas Shapewear, Black
Amazon

Maidenform Women's Wear Your Own Bra Singlet Fajas Shapewear, Black

Price: $28.99 57% SavingsAmazon

Original: $68
Skims Core Control Brief
Skims

Skims Core Control Brief

Price: $32   From: Skims

Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Boyshorts
Nordstrom

Shapermint Essentials High Waist Shaper Boyshorts

Price: $24.99   From: Nordstrom

Shapewear under $100

Skims Sheer Sculpt Open Chest Bodysuit
Skims

Skims Sheer Sculpt Open Chest Bodysuit

Price: $68   From: Skims

knix High Rise Shaper Short
knix

knix High Rise Shaper Short

Price: $55   From: knix

Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit
Spanx

Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit

Price: $78   From: Spanx

