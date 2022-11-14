There's nothing worse than bundling up for the cold weather only to find yourself sweating by the time you reach your destination.

That's where layering comes in.

Layering is key when it comes to the fall and winter seasons. If you do it right, you can be prepared for whatever the weather calls for.

For example, you may find yourself bracing for the crisp fall air first thing in the morning as you commute to the office, but by the time you're settled at your desk, that oversized puffer coat and sweater is too hot to wear inside. So, you need the appropriate layers to make yourself more comfortable -- but still stylish.

So how do we make the smartest choices for our closets?

"You definitely want to consider fabric, structure, and color when you're building your layering closet," "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto said. "Breathable fabrics that don't make you sweat but do keep you warm (yes, there is a difference!) are key."

"You also want pieces that are strong enough to wear on their own and won't crumble under the weight of, say, a sweater. Be strategic about having a few key pieces in the same color in varying sleeve lengths as well," she added. For example, look for a white tank, a white tee, and a long-sleeved white tee to ensure versatility.

Bergamotto noted that a bodysuit is "the ninja piece of layering." It can be worn beneath an oversized blazer to show off your shape, beneath a button-up shirt, or as a "gentle barrier" between you and your favorite itchy sweater.

"Not to mention it looks cool on its own!" she said.

We've rounded up some of our favorite layering pieces, starting with the ones you'll put on first and finishing with the outerwear you'll reach for all season.

Tanks and tees

Bodysuits

Skims Skims Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit Price: $68 • From: Skims Shop Now

Shirts

Quince Quince Washable Stretch Silk Notch Collar Blouse Price: $69.90 • From: Quince Shop Now

Sweaters

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater Price: $89.90 • From: Quince Shop Now

Everlane Everlane The Felted Merino Cardigan Price : $102 • 29% Savings Everlane Original: $145 Shop Now

Express Express Fitted Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater Price : $40.80 • 40% Savings Express Original: $68 Shop Now

Outerwear

Everlane Everlane The ReNew Long Liner Price : $139 • 29% Savings Everlane Original: $198 Shop Now

Everlane Everlane The Oversized Blazer Price : $160 • 29% Savings Everlane Original: $228 Shop Now

Express Express Shawl Lapel Wrap Coat Price : $129 • 53% Savings Express Original: $278 Shop Now

Old Navy Old Navy Short Sherpa-Paneled Puffer Jacket for Women Price : $41.99 • 40% Savings Old Navy Original: $69.99 Shop Now

Accessories

Old Navy Old Navy Flannel Poncho Scarf for Women Price : $17.99 • 40% Savings Old Navy Original: $29.99 Shop Now

