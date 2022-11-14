There's nothing worse than bundling up for the cold weather only to find yourself sweating by the time you reach your destination.
Layering is key when it comes to the fall and winter seasons. If you do it right, you can be prepared for whatever the weather calls for.
For example, you may find yourself bracing for the crisp fall air first thing in the morning as you commute to the office, but by the time you're settled at your desk, that oversized puffer coat and sweater is too hot to wear inside. So, you need the appropriate layers to make yourself more comfortable -- but still stylish.
"You definitely want to consider fabric, structure, and color when you're building your layering closet," "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto said. "Breathable fabrics that don't make you sweat but do keep you warm (yes, there is a difference!) are key."
"You also want pieces that are strong enough to wear on their own and won't crumble under the weight of, say, a sweater. Be strategic about having a few key pieces in the same color in varying sleeve lengths as well," she added. For example, look for a white tank, a white tee, and a long-sleeved white tee to ensure versatility.
Bergamotto noted that a bodysuit is "the ninja piece of layering." It can be worn beneath an oversized blazer to show off your shape, beneath a button-up shirt, or as a "gentle barrier" between you and your favorite itchy sweater.
"Not to mention it looks cool on its own!" she said.
We've rounded up some of our favorite layering pieces, starting with the ones you'll put on first and finishing with the outerwear you'll reach for all season.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Tanks and tees
Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Skims Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Quince Washable Stretch Silk Cami
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Easy TeeOriginal: $19
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cozy Skimming TopOriginal: $40
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential CamiOriginal: $19
Bodysuits
Abercrombie & Fitch 2-Pack Seamless Fabric Tank Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch 2-Pack Long-Sleeve Essential Crew Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch 2-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch LuxeLoft Turtleneck BodysuitOriginal: $70
Skims Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit
Skims Fits Everybody Cami Bodysuit
Shirts
J.Crew Lace collar cotton poplin top
H&M Blouse with Tie Detail
Quince Washable Stretch Silk Notch Collar Blouse
Quince Distressed Denim Shirt
Sweaters
J.Crew Cropped cable-knit sweater shell
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater
Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Turtleneck
J.Crew Half-zip stretch wool sweater
H&M+ Long Rib-knit Cardigan
Everlane The Felted Merino Cardigan
Price: $102 • 29% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $145
Express Fitted Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
Price: $40.80 • 40% SavingsExpressOriginal: $68
J.Crew Fair Isle mockneck pullover sweater
Outerwear
Everlane The ReNew Long Liner
Price: $139 • 29% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $198
Everlane The Oversized Blazer
Price: $160 • 29% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $228
Madewell Larsen Blazer in Windowpane
Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Blazer CoatOriginal: $200
Express Shawl Lapel Wrap Coat
Price: $129 • 53% SavingsExpressOriginal: $278
Old Navy Short Sherpa-Paneled Puffer Jacket for Women
Price: $41.99 • 40% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $69.99
H&M Fringe-trimmed Shacket
Accessories
Old Navy Flannel Poncho Scarf for Women
Price: $17.99 • 40% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $29.99
Free People Ripple Recycled Blend Blanket Scarf
Everlane The Alpaca Patterned Scarf
Swedish Stockings Svea Premium Tights
Nordstrom Fleece Lined Tights
Old Navy Rib-Knit Control-Top Tights for Women
Price: $8.99 • 40% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $14.99