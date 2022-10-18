Wondering how to make your wardrobe feel a little bit more trendy? It's all about how you style it.

Whether you're looking to create a trendy work look or an outfit that feels current and cool for a night out, we've got all the tips and tricks to mastering your closet.

Check out how "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto styles a classic white button-up, a slip dress, and more, for 2022 below -- and get ready to shop.

Work look

"One of the things that we're really seeing a lot of Gen-Z-ers lean into is extreme fits," Bergamotto said. "So silhouettes are either really, really oversized -- think ankle-skimming coats with big broad shoulders, or super, body-skimming crop tops. For work, we're going to show you how to take the basic white button-up and black pants look and resuscitate it for 2022."

Bergamotto recommends a "boyfriend" or "relaxed" button-up paired with wide-leg jeans and loafers and a long, oversized coat.

"The way you wear it will matter too. Instead of buttoning it all the way up -- the way to wear it now is to button the middle buttons and let the rest of the shirt flare out. If you prefer a more tucked-in style, then just tuck half of the shirt in."

Express Super High Waisted Pleated Wide Leg Pant

ASOS DESIGN herringbone belted coat in black and white

Night out

"Slip dresses are still a thing, so if you have that, don't get rid of it. It's a versatile piece that you can wear a myriad of ways."

Bergamotto suggested pairing a slip dress, like the viral Skims slip, with a chunky cardigan and a lace-up moto boot.

"Modern fashion loves to juxtapose that tight tight fit with something super slouchy and comfy. That balance is what adds interest and texture to the whole thing," she adds.

Koi Footwear lace up moto boots in black

Casual look

"For something more casual, the good news is jeans and a sweater still work. We just made some upgrades to each piece," Bergamotto said.

Bergamotto chose a quarter-zip-up sweater from Old Navy with light-wash, straight jeans.

"A straight leg looks more modern and still hugs you in all the right places. This lighter wash pair is from Madewell is also very current and gives it a vintage feel that is very trendy."

Then, finish the look with UGGs (they're back) for a cozy, cool look.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Seyland Wash