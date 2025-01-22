Squat-proof, high-waisted, comfortable, sweat-wicking -- is there anything leggings can't be?
The versatile staple of closets everywhere can be dressed up for a night out or dressed down for a session at the yoga studio.
Keeping these needs in mind, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto did the hard work of finding top picks for leggings for the gym and beyond.
Check out these four pairs of leggings that take into consideration your fashion, your comfort and your wallet, as "GMA" viewers can score extra savings on specific styles for a limited time.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Best Workout Leggings
Warmup 7/8 Legging
"Outdoor Voices' Warmup 7/8 Legging uses signature Textured Compression fabric that is form-flattering and durable to offer tons of support during your workout," Bergamotto says.
- $78
- Outdoor Voices
Editor’s Note: The Warmup 7/8 Legging is currently sold out in several sizes at Outdoor Voices, but their highly-rated FrostKnit 7/8 Legging is available in three colors and on sale!
Best Fashion Leggings
Faux Leather Leggings
More than 4,000 positive reviews can't be wrong! "The Spanx Faux Leather Leggings have become a fan-favorite and a fall wardrobe must-have," Bergamotto says, noting how the leggings shape, smooth and lift in all the right places.
- $49
- Spanx
Best Value
OFFLINE By Aerie OG Legging
"We're going back to basics with the OFFLINE by Aerie OG Legging. These leggings are an unbelievable quality with a budget-friendly price point."
- $13.96
- $19.95
- Aerie
Best Overall
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
"You can wear them to do literally anything at any time," Bergamotto says. Loungewear, workout wear, to be dressed up with a casual outfit -- and fans have even said they're one of the best maternity leggings, despite not being designed as maternity wear. And no wonder -- there are almost as many styles (think colors, rises and lengths) as there are glowing reviews, with 14,000 and counting.
- $98 to $118
- lululemon
More 'GMA' picks:
Legging Organizer for Closet, Metal Yoga Pants Hanger w/Rubber Coated 2 Pack w/10 Clips Holds 20 Leggings
- $15.99
- $19.99
- Amazon