If you’re a fan of the at-home workout, you may know what it’s like to exercise in a small space.

Whether you’re clearing the floor of your apartment bedroom, rolling out a yoga mat in the basement, or trying to find sufficient space in your hotel room, working out outside of the gym comes with its restrictions.

Despite this, it’s entirely possible to get an effective at-home workout with the tools you have on hand. You can start with bodyweight exercise, but for those wanting to add an extra challenge, there are plenty of pieces of equipment you can incorporate into your routine.

So whether you love Pilates, yoga, weight training, cardio or some combination of all of these, we have workout equipment for small spaces you can store at home.

Check it out below!

Lululemon Workout Sliders Set of 2
Lululemon

Price: $28   From: Lululemon

Gaiam Sliding Core Discs for Adults
Old Navy

Price: $12   From: Old Navy

Gaiam Restore Loop Resistance Band Kit
Old Navy

Price: $14   From: Old Navy

Tone It Up Booty Bands
Revolve

Price: $16   From: Revolve

Bala Resistance Band Set
Madewell

Price: $15.50 22% SavingsMadewell

Original: $20
Bala 2 Pound Bangles
Revolve

Price: $65   From: Revolve

Bala Bars by Bala
Athleta

Price: $55   From: Athleta

Manduka Prolite Yoga Mat
Revolve

Price: $99   From: Revolve

Zelus 23&#34; Self Inflating Exercise Ball Half Yoga Ball Set w 2 Bands USB Cable, Pink
Walmart

Price: $54.69   From: Walmart

Xelparuc Small Exercise Ball
Walmart

Price: $17.99   From: Walmart

Editor's Picks

Philosophy Gym Neoprene Dumbbell Hexagon Hand Weights, 3 lb Pair - 6 lb Total
Walmart

Price: $15.99   From: Walmart

Lululemon Studio Mirror
Lululemon

Price: $795 46% SavingsLululemon

Original: $1495 Use promo code LLSTUDIO700
BodyBoss 2.0 - Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package + Resistance Bands
Walmart

Price: $109.95   From: Walmart

Uncommon Goods 3-in-1 Fitness Board System
Uncommon Goods

Price: $200   From: Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Mini Hand and Wrist Foam Roller
Uncommon Goods

Price: $15   From: Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Collapsible Foam Roller
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Collapsible Foam Roller

Price: $70   From: Uncommon Goods

