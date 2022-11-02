If you’re a fan of the at-home workout, you may know what it’s like to exercise in a small space.
Whether you’re clearing the floor of your apartment bedroom, rolling out a yoga mat in the basement, or trying to find sufficient space in your hotel room, working out outside of the gym comes with its restrictions.
Despite this, it’s entirely possible to get an effective at-home workout with the tools you have on hand. You can start with bodyweight exercise, but for those wanting to add an extra challenge, there are plenty of pieces of equipment you can incorporate into your routine.
So whether you love Pilates, yoga, weight training, cardio or some combination of all of these, we have workout equipment for small spaces you can store at home.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Lululemon Workout Sliders Set of 2
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Gaiam Sliding Core Discs for Adults
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Gaiam Restore Loop Resistance Band Kit
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Bala Resistance Band Set
Price: $15.50 • 22% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $20
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Zelus 23" Self Inflating Exercise Ball Half Yoga Ball Set w 2 Bands USB Cable, Pink
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Xelparuc Small Exercise Ball
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Philosophy Gym Neoprene Dumbbell Hexagon Hand Weights, 3 lb Pair - 6 lb Total
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Lululemon Studio Mirror
Price: $795 • 46% SavingsLululemonOriginal: $1495 Use promo code LLSTUDIO700
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
BodyBoss 2.0 - Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package + Resistance Bands
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uncommon Goods 3-in-1 Fitness Board System
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uncommon Goods Mini Hand and Wrist Foam Roller
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Uncommon Goods Collapsible Foam Roller