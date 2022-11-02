If you’re a fan of the at-home workout, you may know what it’s like to exercise in a small space.

Whether you’re clearing the floor of your apartment bedroom, rolling out a yoga mat in the basement, or trying to find sufficient space in your hotel room, working out outside of the gym comes with its restrictions.

Despite this, it’s entirely possible to get an effective at-home workout with the tools you have on hand. You can start with bodyweight exercise, but for those wanting to add an extra challenge, there are plenty of pieces of equipment you can incorporate into your routine.

So whether you love Pilates, yoga, weight training, cardio or some combination of all of these, we have workout equipment for small spaces you can store at home.

Check it out below!

Lululemon Lululemon Workout Sliders Set of 2 Price: $28 • From: Lululemon Shop Now

Madewell Bala Resistance Band Set Price : $15.50 • 22% Savings Madewell Original: $20 Shop Now

Walmart Zelus 23" Self Inflating Exercise Ball Half Yoga Ball Set w 2 Bands USB Cable, Pink Price: $54.69 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Philosophy Gym Neoprene Dumbbell Hexagon Hand Weights, 3 lb Pair - 6 lb Total Price: $15.99 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Lululemon Lululemon Studio Mirror Price : $795 • 46% Savings Lululemon Original: $1495 Use promo code LLSTUDIO700 Shop Now

Walmart BodyBoss 2.0 - Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package + Resistance Bands Price: $109.95 • From: Walmart Shop Now

