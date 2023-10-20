If you're anything like us, you want your athletic wear to be comfortable enough to wear all day long.

That's why we've roundup leggings, sweatshirts and more from multiple athleisure brands, including girlfriend collective, lululemon, Outdoor Voices and beyond.

Together, they have everything you need to style your best athleisure outfits, whether you're headed to pilates or want to wear leggings and a long-sleeve to grab coffee with a friend.

For example, wear Girlfriend Collective's squat-proof and sweat-wicking flared leggings with a matching sports bra to yoga class and then style it with a white T-shirt and a cardigan sweater for your breakfast run. Or, wake up and throw on lululemon's ribbed bodysuit with socks and sneakers for complete look for working from home and running errands.

Check out these pieces and more below!

Leggings

girlfriend collective Midnight Compressive Flare Legging $78 girlfriend collective Shop Now

SKIMS High-Waisted Outdoor Legging $64 SKIMS Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX Split-Hem Flare Legging $70 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

30% off Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging $31.46

$44.95 Aerie Shop Now

Revolve Commando Control Legging $108 Revolve Shop Now

Free People Never Better Leggings $88 Free People Shop Now

Sports bras

girlfriend collective Midnight Paloma Racerback Bra $46 girlfriend collective Shop Now

31% off Outdoor Voices SeamlessSmooth Longline Bra $33

$48 Outdoor Voices Shop Now

lululemon lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support, C/D Cup $58 lululemon Shop Now

Free People Breathe Deeper Crop Tank $48 Free People Shop Now

Sweatshirts and sweaters

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB neoKNIT Half-Zip $80 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Nordstrom Alo Whisper Modal Blend Crop Cardigan $74 Nordstrom Shop Now

girlfriend collective 50/50 Classic Hoodie $88 girlfriend collective Shop Now

32% off Outdoor Voices Nimbus Classic Sweatshirt $59

$88 Outdoor Voices Shop Now

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Full-Zip Hoodie $99.90 Quince Shop Now

Revolve Beyond Yoga Trek Pullover Sweatshirt $128 Revolve Shop Now

Bodysuits and jumpsuits

lululemon lululemon Align Ribbed Bodysuit 25" $148 lululemon Shop Now

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Real Luxe Faux Leather Legging Jumpsuit $88 Aerie Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX Full-Length Scoopneck Onesie $110 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Revolve Beyond Yoga Ski Weekend Jumpsuit $178 Revolve Shop Now

Revolve Splits59 Airweight Jumpsuit $158 Revolve Shop Now

Sweatpants

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK Jogger $80 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Nike Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Sweatpants $70 Nike Shop Now

lululemon Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Full Length $108 lululemon Shop Now

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Cloud Fleece Jogger $59.95 Aerie Shop Now

Dresses

40% off Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie The Hugger Dress $38.97

$64.95 Aerie Shop Now

35% off lululemon Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Top Dress 6" $89

$138 lululemon Shop Now