Squat-proof, high-waisted, comfortable, sweat-wicking -- is there anything leggings can't be?
The versatile staple of closets everywhere can be dressed up for a night out or dressed down for a session at the yoga studio.
Keeping these needs in mind, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto did the hard work of finding top picks for leggings for the gym and beyond.
Check out these four pairs of leggings that take into consideration your fashion, your comfort and your wallet, as "GMA" viewers can score extra savings on specific styles for a limited time.
Best Workout Leggings
Outdoor Voices Warmup 7/8 Legging + Use code GMA30 for 30% off
Price: $78 • From: Outdoor Voices
"Outdoor Voices' Warmup 7/8 Legging uses signature Textured Compression fabric that is form-flattering and durable to offer tons of support during your workout," Bergamotto says.
Best Fashion Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Price: $98 • From: Spanx
More than 4,000 positive reviews can't be wrong! "The Spanx Faux Leather Leggings have become a fan-favorite and a fall wardrobe must-have," Bergamotto says, noting how the leggings shape, smooth and lift in all the right places.
Best Value
Best Overall
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Price: $98 to $118 • From: Lululemon
"You can wear them to do literally anything at any time," Bergamotto says. Loungewear, workout wear, to be dressed up with a casual outfit -- and fans have even said they're one of the best maternity leggings, despite not being designed as maternity wear. And no wonder -- there are almost as many styles (think colors, rises and lengths) as there are glowing reviews, with 14,000 and counting.