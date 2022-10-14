Squat-proof, high-waisted, comfortable, sweat-wicking -- is there anything leggings can't be?

The versatile staple of closets everywhere can be dressed up for a night out or dressed down for a session at the yoga studio.

Keeping these needs in mind, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto did the hard work of finding top picks for leggings for the gym and beyond.

Editor's Picks

Check out these four pairs of leggings that take into consideration your fashion, your comfort and your wallet, as "GMA" viewers can score extra savings on specific styles for a limited time.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best Workout Leggings

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Outdoor Voices Warmup 7/8 Legging + Use code GMA30 for 30% off
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices Warmup 7/8 Legging + Use code GMA30 for 30% off

Price: $78   From: Outdoor Voices

Shop Now

"Outdoor Voices' Warmup 7/8 Legging uses signature Textured Compression fabric that is form-flattering and durable to offer tons of support during your workout," Bergamotto says.

GMA DEAL: With code GMA30, you can get 30% off one pair of Outdoor Voices Warmup 7/8 Leggings.

This special deal will run until Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET, while supplies last.

Best Fashion Leggings

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Price: $98   From: Spanx

Shop Now

More than 4,000 positive reviews can't be wrong! "The Spanx Faux Leather Leggings have become a fan-favorite and a fall wardrobe must-have," Bergamotto says, noting how the leggings shape, smooth and lift in all the right places.

Best Value

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
OFFLINE By Aerie OG Legging
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie OG Legging

Price: $13.96 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $19.95
Shop Now

"We're going back to basics with the OFFLINE by Aerie OG Legging. These leggings are an unbelievable quality with a budget-friendly price point."

Best Overall

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28&#34;
Lululemon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Price: $98 to $118   From: Lululemon

Shop Now

"You can wear them to do literally anything at any time," Bergamotto says. Loungewear, workout wear, to be dressed up with a casual outfit -- and fans have even said they're one of the best maternity leggings, despite not being designed as maternity wear. And no wonder -- there are almost as many styles (think colors, rises and lengths) as there are glowing reviews, with 14,000 and counting.