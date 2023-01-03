The new year always marks new habits and goals. If cooking more at home meals is on your goals list, we've got you covered.

"GMA" tapped Anthony Underwood, the former "GMA" food producer and now the creator of the free weekly "What's 4 Dinner?" newsletter with chef Elizabeth Karmel featuring recipes, kitchen tips and tricks, and everything cooking and entertaining. Underwood is rounding up the best kitchen gear to add to your repertoire.

If you have been eyeing the best air fryer or electric kettle for months, now is the time to shop.

Scroll on to check out the best kitchen upgrades to give the new year a delicious start.

Best air fryer

If you haven't jumped on the Ninja Air Fryer trend, where have you been? Now is the time. Think of one-pot meals for the family in 15 minutes.

Best electric tea kettle

This electric kettle is fast and ideal for anyone with small spaces -- or for people who don't like cluttered countertops. Underwood calls it a super-fast boiling wonder!

Best value cookware

It always feels good getting the most for your buck. This non-toxic cookware set from Walmart is a one-stop buy for all of your cookware essentials. The set is dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 350°F and comes with pour spouts and measuring marks for extra convenience, Underwood says.

Best Personal Blender

Always on the go? This portable blender makes healthy choices easy -- great for the gym, your daily commute, dorm room, office, or kitchen.

