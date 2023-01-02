If 2022 brought you a habit of working out at home, the new year might be the perfect time to upgrade your workout gear.

While working out at home is convenient, your space might not be robust as a full gym. Maximizing the space you do have with products like adjustable dumbbells is a functional way to up the ante at home.

Scroll on to shop the best at-home workout upgrades.

Best ab sliders

Ab sliders are "excellent for targeting the lower abs or the obliques," Azubuike says.

lululemon lululemon Workout Sliders Set of 2 Price: $28 • From: lululemon Shop Now

Best foam rollers

Azubuike says foam rollers are an "absolute must" and can be used pre- or post-workout. "It preps your movement patterns and trigger positions your tight spaces to move more freely," he says.

Plus, "it expedites your recovery timeline no matter your fitness level," he adds.

REI Trigger Point Performance GRID Foam Roller Price: $36.95 • From: REI Shop Now

Best balance pad

"I like a balance pad for home gyms better than a balance board," Azubuike says. "Especially if a person isn't being supervised by a trainer. Balance pads can be used by anyone. It's a great total body wakeup call—you can use it every day!"

"Try 3 sets of 12-15 reps. You're squatting and waking everything up," he adds.

Best adjustable dumbbell set

An adjustable dumbbell set is "good for somebody who's looking for a way to take their workouts up a notch while trying not to hit their local gym," Azubuike says.

