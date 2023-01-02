If 2022 brought you a habit of working out at home, the new year might be the perfect time to upgrade your workout gear.
While working out at home is convenient, your space might not be robust as a full gym. Maximizing the space you do have with products like adjustable dumbbells is a functional way to up the ante at home.
Leyon Azubuike, the Gloveworx boxing studio founder, shared some must-have equipment on "GMA" for your new year fit trend.
Scroll on to shop the best at-home workout upgrades.
Best ab sliders
Ab sliders are "excellent for targeting the lower abs or the obliques," Azubuike says.
lululemon Workout Sliders Set of 2
Price: $28 • From: lululemon
Best foam rollers
Azubuike says foam rollers are an "absolute must" and can be used pre- or post-workout. "It preps your movement patterns and trigger positions your tight spaces to move more freely," he says.
Plus, "it expedites your recovery timeline no matter your fitness level," he adds.
Best balance pad
"I like a balance pad for home gyms better than a balance board," Azubuike says. "Especially if a person isn't being supervised by a trainer. Balance pads can be used by anyone. It's a great total body wakeup call—you can use it every day!"
"Try 3 sets of 12-15 reps. You're squatting and waking everything up," he adds.
AIREX Balance Pad
Price: $49.99 • From: Amazon
Best adjustable dumbbell set
An adjustable dumbbell set is "good for somebody who's looking for a way to take their workouts up a notch while trying not to hit their local gym," Azubuike says.