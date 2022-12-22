We're shopping lululemon for closet must-haves.
From pants to scaves, eye masks and more, check out "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto's lululemon picks you can shop now.
Align High-Rise Pant 25"
Price: $98 to $118 • From: lululemon
These are "one of our best-selling pants and customer favorites thanks to its buttery soft Nulu fabric and next-to-nothing sensation you won’t find anywhere else," lululemon explains. "Originally designed for yoga, they’re so comfortable and versatile with countless colors and prints, inseam lengths and features – hello pockets! – that you’ll never want to take them off. With over 16K reviews, it’s an amazing gift for those you love or yourself."
Crossbody Camera Bag 2L
Price: $78 • From: lululemon
The viral Everywhere Belt Bag is currently sold out online, but you may be able to find it in stores. This crossbody camera bag is available to shop online and comes in four colors, including Green Jasper, black and more.
ABC Classic-Fit Pant 32" Warpstreme
Price: $128 • From: lululemon
These pants "look great and are versatile enough to wear to the office or on the weekend. They also have four-way stretch and are wrinkle-resistant, making them a go-to for the golf course!" lululemon says.
Rest and Restore Eye Mask
Price: $28 • From: lululemon
This eye mask is "shaped to keep the lights out and lightly padded, making this super-soft eye mask a great gift," lululemon explains. Plus, "you can use this at home to decompress or take this with you on the road or plane."