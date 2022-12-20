Looking for a beauty upgrade?
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is shopping at Ulta Beauty this holiday season for makeup, hair and conscious beauty finds you can gift yourself or a loved one.
For example, shop Ulta Beauty's complexion crush foundation, a viral TikTok find, as well as brow products for fuller-looking brows and hair tools for any hair type.
Check it all out below!
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Price: $25 • From: Ulta Beauty
"An ultra-fine tip allows you to fill and define with natural-looking, hair-like strokes. It comes in 12 shades, so you can find your perfect match," Ulta explains.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Price: $24 • From: Ulta Beauty
"Fuller-looking brows are seconds away. The volumizing tinted fiber-gel glides on easily and is available in 10 shades," Ulta explains.
ULTA Beauty Collection Complexion Crush Foundation
Price: $14 • From: Ulta Beauty
"This super blendable, lightweight foundation feels and moves like a second skin. Available in 26 shades, Ulta Beauty's Complexion Crush Foundation easily covers imperfections, blurs skin texture, and evens skin tone, but still allows your natural beauty to shine through," Ulta explains. "Fun fact: this product went viral on TikTok earlier this year, with many comparing the $14 foundation to similar high-end products worth 10 times the price."
Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue and Rose
Price: $429.99 • From: Ulta Beauty
"Splurge on big-ticket items like the DYSON Super Sonic Hair Dryer for salon-quality blow-outs at home."
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Price: $74.99 • From: Ulta Beauty
"Try fan favorites like the Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for stunning head-turning results at a fraction of the price," Ulta says. "Only at Ulta Beauty, the Revlon tool is designed to deliver shinier blowouts and can be tailored to your hair needs with less damage and 50% less heat exposure."
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Exfoliating Peeling Solution
Price: $8 • From: Ulta Beauty
"Fun fact: This $8 Ulta Beauty best-seller has gone viral on TikTok multiple times for leaving users' skin 'flawless' with many claiming to see immediate results after one use!" Plus, it's part of Ulta Beauty's Conscious Beauty assortment.