Looking for a beauty upgrade?

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is shopping at Ulta Beauty this holiday season for makeup, hair and conscious beauty finds you can gift yourself or a loved one.

For example, shop Ulta Beauty's complexion crush foundation, a viral TikTok find, as well as brow products for fuller-looking brows and hair tools for any hair type.

Check it all out below!

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Ulta Beauty

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer

Price: $25   From: Ulta Beauty

"An ultra-fine tip allows you to fill and define with natural-looking, hair-like strokes. It comes in 12 shades, so you can find your perfect match," Ulta explains.

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Ulta Beauty

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Price: $24   From: Ulta Beauty

"Fuller-looking brows are seconds away. The volumizing tinted fiber-gel glides on easily and is available in 10 shades," Ulta explains.

ULTA Beauty Collection Complexion Crush Foundation
Ulta Beauty

ULTA Beauty Collection Complexion Crush Foundation

Price: $14   From: Ulta Beauty

"This super blendable, lightweight foundation feels and moves like a second skin. Available in 26 shades, Ulta Beauty's Complexion Crush Foundation easily covers imperfections, blurs skin texture, and evens skin tone, but still allows your natural beauty to shine through," Ulta explains. "Fun fact: this product went viral on TikTok earlier this year, with many comparing the $14 foundation to similar high-end products worth 10 times the price."

Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue and Rose
Ulta Beauty

Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue and Rose

Price: $429.99   From: Ulta Beauty

"Splurge on big-ticket items like the DYSON Super Sonic Hair Dryer for salon-quality blow-outs at home."

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Ulta Beauty

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Price: $74.99   From: Ulta Beauty

"Try fan favorites like the Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for stunning head-turning results at a fraction of the price," Ulta says. "Only at Ulta Beauty, the Revlon tool is designed to deliver shinier blowouts and can be tailored to your hair needs with less damage and 50% less heat exposure."

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Exfoliating Peeling Solution
Ulta Beauty

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Exfoliating Peeling Solution

Price: $8   From: Ulta Beauty

"Fun fact: This $8 Ulta Beauty best-seller has gone viral on TikTok multiple times for leaving users' skin 'flawless' with many claiming to see immediate results after one use!" Plus, it's part of Ulta Beauty's Conscious Beauty assortment.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Ulta

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

Price: $26   From: Ulta

NYX Professional Makeup Smooth Whip Blurring Matte Lip Cream
Ulta

NYX Professional Makeup Smooth Whip Blurring Matte Lip Cream

Price: $8   From: Ulta

Juvia&#39;s Place The Reds and Berries Glass Gloss
Ulta

Juvia's Place The Reds and Berries Glass Gloss

Price: $14   From: Ulta

