Looking for a few cozy home upgrades? There's so much to shop at Pottery Barn.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has already done the heavy lifting, pointing us to some key pieces that are great gifts for both ourselves and our loved ones.

For example, shop cozy sherpa reversible throws that will make you want to cuddle up by the fire with a cup of hot chocolate. Or find a handcrafted wreath frame that would make a welcome addition to your home or a great housewarming gift.

"The key to good gift-giving is being thoughtful," Bergamotto says.

Check out some of the great finds below!

Fireside Cozy Sherpa Reversible Throws
Pottery Barn

Price: $49   From: Pottery Barn

Coziest Sherpa Robe
Pottery Barn

Price: $79   From: Pottery Barn

Hydrocotton Organic Quick-Dry Towels
Pottery Barn

Price: $14.50 to $59.50   From: Pottery Barn

Wood Gallery Frames
Pottery Barn

Price: $39.50 to $119   From: Pottery Barn

Editor's Picks

Figural Wreath Handcrafted Frame
Pottery Barn

Price: $59   From: Pottery Barn

Hagen Picture Frames - Brass
Pottery Barn

Price: $39.50 to $59   From: Pottery Barn

2022 Dated Enamel Frames
Pottery Barn

Price: $29.50 to $39.50   From: Pottery Barn

