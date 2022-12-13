Looking for a few cozy home upgrades? There's so much to shop at Pottery Barn.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has already done the heavy lifting, pointing us to some key pieces that are great gifts for both ourselves and our loved ones.

For example, shop cozy sherpa reversible throws that will make you want to cuddle up by the fire with a cup of hot chocolate. Or find a handcrafted wreath frame that would make a welcome addition to your home or a great housewarming gift.

"The key to good gift-giving is being thoughtful," Bergamotto says.

Check out some of the great finds below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

