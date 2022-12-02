Whether you're planning a holiday pajama party, organizing a family photo card or just want to snuggle up in something comfortable to watch a holiday movie, pajamas are a wardrobe essential this season.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up the best pajamas for families, from those made with the most comfortable fabrics to the ones with the best value.

Check them out below!

Best for the whole family

Hanna Andersson Hanna Andersson Gnome Sweet Gnome Matching Family Pajamas

"Largely credited for kicking off the resurgence of the matching jammies, these scored a spot on The Right Stuff because they're made-to-last organic cotton, and are available in a variety of prints, sizes and styles for everyone from dogs to babies to big kids to grownups," Bergamotto says. "There's a reason these have a five-star rating with nearly 500 positive reviews -- they're high-quality and meant to be worn for years to come."

Best value

Primary Primary Family PJs in Ivory Fair Isle & Wonderland Stripe

"You'd be hard-pressed to beat the value on these Primary pajamas," Bergamotto says. "For starters, it was started by and is still run by two moms -- and when it comes to kids' clothes, no one knows value like two moms! It's an unbelievable score to get 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton on PJs; some start at less than $10! GOTS is the gold standard in organic certification and ensures that the cotton rib is free of toxic chemicals. Plus, these are all pre-washed to minimize shrinkage -- meaning that they'll last!"

Most comfortable

Little Sleepies Little Sleepies Hanukkah Sweets Pajamas

"If comfort is king for you, Little Sleepies is what you need. Smooth and buttery soft, these Lunaluxe bamboo pajamas have perfect five-star reviews!" Bergamotto explains. "They're super breathable, have no tags and people with sensitive skin and/or eczema find these to be so wearable."

Best winter jammie

Tea Collection Tea Collection Goodnight Pajama Set Scandinavian Animals