With December fast approaching, it's time to order and start writing the holiday cards you wish to send to friends and family.

Nervous about your photo? Emily Cummings, photographer and owner of Ten Little Bluebirds in Chicago, tells "Good Morning America" that "good lighting is the critical success factor for the perfect family photo."

"If you decide to shoot indoors, turn off any overhead lights to avoid casting interesting colors on your subjects," Cummings adds. If you're shooting outdoors, choose a time of day when the sun is low. A cloudy day works well, too.

In terms of styling, Cummings recommends picking a "palette with three to four colors to create consistency with each subject via accessories, scarves and shoes. This creates a coordinated look without looking like everyone tried too hard."

And of course, have fun with it: "Keep the vibe calm and embrace the imperfection. Remember this is a moment in time you can’t get back. Years from now, when you look at this photo, you’ll be glad your children’s personalities are shining through," Cummings says.

Once you've got your photo, it's time to find the perfect card.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up the best holiday cards on the market, from the best all-in-one shopping experience to the best photo card.

Best all-in-one: Minted

Minted Minted Holiday Cards + Use code MINTEDGMA to save 20% on holiday cards starting at $1.49 per card for 100 cards • Shop Now Use code MINTEDGMA to save 20% on holiday cards. One-time use. Valid until November 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

A one-stop shop, Minted's global community of more than 16,000 artists features photo cards and non-photo cards, and a nearly infinite number of customizations, from text, to colors, to paper, and even elevated printing techniques such as foil and letterpress. "The convenience of their services is unparalleled," Bergamotto says. "Plus, they will corral your recipient addresses for you with an online address book, so your cards are addressed and ready to send -- all for free!"

Best photo card: Shutterfly

Shutterfly Shutterfly Holiday Cards + Use code SFLYGMA to save an additional 10% starting at $0.40 per card • Shop Now Use code SFLYGMA to save an additional 10%. One-time use. Valid until November 20 at 3 a.m. ET. Shoppers can go to Shutterfly for up to 50% off cards, plus free shipping.

"An early pioneer of photo-sharing, Shutterfly takes that same high-quality photo printing to its cards! Choose from more than 700 designs on luxury papers and foils, with hundreds (yes, hundreds!) of different fonts, templates and designs. Plus, you can upload addresses to its site and have your cards mailed for you!"

Best value card: Walmart Custom Cards

Walmart Walmart Custom Cards $0.56 per card for up to 240 cards/envelopes included • Shop Now

"You can't beat the value of these photo greeting cards, printed on premium-quality paper, each one includes a matching envelope and all for just 56 cents a card! You can choose from single or multiple-photo 4×8 or 5×7 greeting cards in different styles. Just order them online and pick up at a local Walmart."

Best digital card: Greenvelope

Greenvelope Greenvelope Digital Cards Starting at $19 for up to 20 mailings • Shop Now