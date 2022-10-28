It's officially flannel season and "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto spoke with Margaret Frey, the Vincent V.C. Woo professor in the department of fiber science and apparel design at Cornell University, to learn what to look for when shopping for our own pieces.

"The first thing you need to do is check the brand's sustainability production and ethical production practices," Frey said. "In addition to being a good moral practice, it's also an indication of the quality of the cotton used in the production of the shirt."

Frey said to look out for the "classic" flannel pattern: a plaid design with little mini diagonals.

"You want to see that pattern on both sides of the fabric. If it's just printed on and it's not yarn-dyed, that is a cheaper quality made by a cheaper process," she said.

"Flannel is a cotton -- typically 100% cotton fabric. So that's what you should see on the label," she added.

Frey also noted that if the flannel says hand wash cold "it will likely shrink if you throw it in the washer" and that "handle with care" could mean the fabric isn't "thick and heavy to really get that nice, cozy flannel feel."

Bergamotto found four ideal flannels for the season.

Continue below to shop!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best overall flannel

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Backcountry Patagonia Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt Price: $66.75 to $99 • From: Backcountry Shop Now Flannels should last you a long, long time. To help care for them, Frey recommends washing less. And, if possible, let it air dry.

Best value flannel

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Best men's flannel

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Zappos L.L.Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Traditional Fit Shirt Price: $59.95 • From: Zappos Shop Now

Trendiest flannel