Need some housewarming gift ideas? We've got you covered.

Next time you're invited to someone's home, surprise them with a unique housewarming gift they're sure to love. We've got everything from martini glasses and cake cloches to vintage Monopoly games, cheese samplers, luxurious olive oils and more.

Continue below to shop unique housewarming gifts for friends, family or whomever you're visiting.

Housewarming gifts for friends

Crate & Barrel Leon 7-Oz. Martini Glass Price : $9.99 • 41% Savings Crate & Barrel Original: $16.95 Shop Now Gift your friends these elegant martini glasses for their housewarming party.

Etsy CharmedBathBody Mini Shower Steamer Gift Box | Self Care Gift Price: $9 • From: Etsy Shop Now This shower steamer gift box includes four steamers in different scents: lavender, citrus, peppermint and lemongrass.

Etsy NaturalAnniEssential CREATING ALL The THINGS: Sandalwood & Musk Hand Poured Scented Soy Candle 4 oz Price: $19 • From: Etsy Shop Now Shop this "Creating All The Things" candle for your friend's new at-home office.

Anthropologie Games Room After Dinner Trivia Price: $12 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now For the friends who love trivia night.

Trade Trade 6-Bag Coffee Gift Subscription Price : $108 • 10% Savings Trade Original: $120 Shop Now Surprise your friend with a coffee subscription from Trade. "They’ll try 6 coffees from the nation’s top roasters chosen just for them, delivered at a frequency of their choosing. Plus, you'll receive a free bag for yourself right after checkout!" Trade's website explains.

Housewarming gifts for family

Revolve eberjey The Ankle Sock Slipper Price: $44 • From: Revolve Shop Now Gift your family member a pair of cozy slippers they can wear around the house.

Anthropologie Terrain Marble + Glass Cake Cloche Price: $138 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now If your family member loves baked goods, bring them this pretty marble and glass cake cloche.

Anthropologie Vintage Bookshelf Edition Monopoly Game Price: $48 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now Bring a game to your family's housewarming party and gift it to them to keep. Play it when you visit to create new memories.

Sur La Table Sur La Table Botanicals Linen Kitchen Towel Price: $20 • From: Sur La Table Shop Now These pretty botanical kitchen towels bring the outdoors in.

West Elm West Elm Textured Stoneware Mug Sets Price : $35.20 to $70.40 • 19% Savings West Elm Original: $44 to $88 Shop Now This four-piece mug set is a great housewarming gift for a family.

Housewarming gifts for couples

Pottery Barn Monique Lhuillier Mia Porcelain Floral Frame Price: $59 • From: Pottery Barn Shop Now Couples can fill this unique porcelain floral frame with a special memory for their new home.

Free People We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition Price: $20 • From: Free People Shop Now Gift the couple with this thoughtful game. They'll ask each other questions like: "What about our relationship are you proudest of?" and "Who do you think was more nervous on our first date?"

Amazon PINKSODIUM Kitchen Utensils Set Price: $49.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now If the couple in your life loves to cook, gift them a new utensils set for their kitchen.

West Elm Love & Victory Engraved Couples Glass (Set of 2) Price: $56 • From: West Elm Shop Now These partner glasses are perfect for a couple's home. Choose the glasses that suit them best!

Murray's Murray's The Best of France Cheese Sampler Price: $95 • From: Murray's Shop Now For the couple who loves cheese!

Luxury housewarming gifts

Sephora Maison Louis Marie No. 04 Bois de Balincourt Luxury Perfume Gift Set Price: $122 • From: Sephora Shop Now This luxurious Maison Louis Marie gift set includes a candle, eau de parfum and perfume oil. "This scent is a sandalwood fragrance with a dominant cedarwood and sandalwood accord supplemented by a spicy cinnamon nutmeg complex and an earthy vetiver note," Sephora's website explains.

Sur La Table Coravin Timeless Six+ Wine Preservation System Price: $329 • From: Sur La Table Shop Now "Sample your favorite wines without pulling the cork out with the Coravin Timeless Six+ Wine Preservation System," Sur La Table's website explains. "Innovative Smartclamps allow the Coravin Timeless Six+ to attach to the bottle easily, then insert, tip the bottle and pour as much or as little wine as you like. The remaining wine gets pressurized to enjoy weeks, months or even years later."

brooklinen brooklinen Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket Price : $179.10 • 10% Savings brooklinen Original: $199 Shop Now Anyone will love this luxurious cashmere-lambswool throw blanket. Plus, it's available in five different colors to suit their home.

Amazon Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils - Oprah’s Favorite Olive Oil Set Infused with Garlic, Lemon, Basil, and Chili Peppers, 12.7 fl. oz. Bottles (Pack of 4) Price: $150 • From: Amazon Shop Now Gift your host or hostess with fancy olive oil they're sure to love.

