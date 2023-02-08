Need some housewarming gift ideas? We've got you covered.

Next time you're invited to someone's home, surprise them with a unique housewarming gift they're sure to love. We've got everything from martini glasses and cake cloches to vintage Monopoly games, cheese samplers, luxurious olive oils and more.

Continue below to shop unique housewarming gifts for friends, family or whomever you're visiting.

Housewarming gifts for friends

Leon 7-Oz. Martini Glass
Crate & Barrel

Leon 7-Oz. Martini Glass

Price: $9.99 41% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $16.95
Gift your friends these elegant martini glasses for their housewarming party.

CharmedBathBody Mini Shower Steamer Gift Box | Self Care Gift
Etsy

CharmedBathBody Mini Shower Steamer Gift Box | Self Care Gift

Price: $9   From: Etsy

This shower steamer gift box includes four steamers in different scents: lavender, citrus, peppermint and lemongrass.

NaturalAnniEssential CREATING ALL The THINGS: Sandalwood &#38; Musk Hand Poured Scented Soy Candle 4 oz
Etsy

NaturalAnniEssential CREATING ALL The THINGS: Sandalwood & Musk Hand Poured Scented Soy Candle 4 oz

Price: $19   From: Etsy

Shop this "Creating All The Things" candle for your friend's new at-home office.

Games Room After Dinner Trivia
Anthropologie

Games Room After Dinner Trivia

Price: $12   From: Anthropologie

For the friends who love trivia night.

Trade 6-Bag Coffee Gift Subscription
Trade

Trade 6-Bag Coffee Gift Subscription

Price: $108 10% SavingsTrade

Original: $120
Surprise your friend with a coffee subscription from Trade. "They’ll try 6 coffees from the nation’s top roasters chosen just for them, delivered at a frequency of their choosing. Plus, you'll receive a free bag for yourself right after checkout!" Trade's website explains.

Housewarming gifts for family

eberjey The Ankle Sock Slipper
Revolve

eberjey The Ankle Sock Slipper

Price: $44   From: Revolve

Gift your family member a pair of cozy slippers they can wear around the house.

Terrain Marble + Glass Cake Cloche
Anthropologie

Terrain Marble + Glass Cake Cloche

Price: $138   From: Anthropologie

If your family member loves baked goods, bring them this pretty marble and glass cake cloche.

Vintage Bookshelf Edition Monopoly Game
Anthropologie

Vintage Bookshelf Edition Monopoly Game

Price: $48   From: Anthropologie

Bring a game to your family's housewarming party and gift it to them to keep. Play it when you visit to create new memories.

Sur La Table Botanicals Linen Kitchen Towel
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Botanicals Linen Kitchen Towel

Price: $20   From: Sur La Table

These pretty botanical kitchen towels bring the outdoors in.

West Elm Textured Stoneware Mug Sets
West Elm

West Elm Textured Stoneware Mug Sets

Price: $35.20 to $70.40 19% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $44 to $88
This four-piece mug set is a great housewarming gift for a family.

Housewarming gifts for couples

Monique Lhuillier Mia Porcelain Floral Frame
Pottery Barn

Monique Lhuillier Mia Porcelain Floral Frame

Price: $59   From: Pottery Barn

Couples can fill this unique porcelain floral frame with a special memory for their new home.

We&#39;re Not Really Strangers Couples Edition
Free People

We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition

Price: $20   From: Free People

Gift the couple with this thoughtful game. They'll ask each other questions like: "What about our relationship are you proudest of?" and "Who do you think was more nervous on our first date?"

PINKSODIUM Kitchen Utensils Set
Amazon

PINKSODIUM Kitchen Utensils Set

Price: $49.99   From: Amazon

If the couple in your life loves to cook, gift them a new utensils set for their kitchen.

Love &#38; Victory Engraved Couples Glass (Set of 2)
West Elm

Love & Victory Engraved Couples Glass (Set of 2)

Price: $56   From: West Elm

These partner glasses are perfect for a couple's home. Choose the glasses that suit them best! 

Murray&#39;s The Best of France Cheese Sampler
Murray&#39;s

Murray's The Best of France Cheese Sampler

Price: $95   From: Murray's

For the couple who loves cheese! 

Luxury housewarming gifts

Maison Louis Marie No. 04 Bois de Balincourt Luxury Perfume Gift Set
Sephora

Maison Louis Marie No. 04 Bois de Balincourt Luxury Perfume Gift Set

Price: $122   From: Sephora

This luxurious Maison Louis Marie gift set includes a candle, eau de parfum and perfume oil. "This scent is a sandalwood fragrance with a dominant cedarwood and sandalwood accord supplemented by a spicy cinnamon nutmeg complex and an earthy vetiver note," Sephora's website explains.

Coravin Timeless Six+ Wine Preservation System
Sur La Table

Coravin Timeless Six+ Wine Preservation System

Price: $329   From: Sur La Table

"Sample your favorite wines without pulling the cork out with the Coravin Timeless Six+ Wine Preservation System," Sur La Table's website explains. "Innovative Smartclamps allow the Coravin Timeless Six+ to attach to the bottle easily, then insert, tip the bottle and pour as much or as little wine as you like. The remaining wine gets pressurized to enjoy weeks, months or even years later."

brooklinen Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket
brooklinen

brooklinen Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket

Price: $179.10 10% Savingsbrooklinen

Original: $199
Anyone will love this luxurious cashmere-lambswool throw blanket. Plus, it's available in five different colors to suit their home. 

Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils - Oprah’s Favorite Olive Oil Set Infused with Garlic, Lemon, Basil, and Chili Peppers, 12.7 fl. oz. Bottles (Pack of 4)
Amazon

Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils - Oprah’s Favorite Olive Oil Set Infused with Garlic, Lemon, Basil, and Chili Peppers, 12.7 fl. oz. Bottles (Pack of 4)

Price: $150   From: Amazon

Gift your host or hostess with fancy olive oil they're sure to love. 

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash &#38; Hand Balm Duet
Nordstrom

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash & Hand Balm Duet

Price: $127   From: Nordstrom

This hand wash and hand balm set from Aesop cleanses and hydrates skin. 