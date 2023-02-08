Need some housewarming gift ideas? We've got you covered.
Next time you're invited to someone's home, surprise them with a unique housewarming gift they're sure to love. We've got everything from martini glasses and cake cloches to vintage Monopoly games, cheese samplers, luxurious olive oils and more.
Continue below to shop unique housewarming gifts for friends, family or whomever you're visiting.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Housewarming gifts for friends
Leon 7-Oz. Martini Glass
Price: $9.99 • 41% SavingsCrate & BarrelOriginal: $16.95
Gift your friends these elegant martini glasses for their housewarming party.
CharmedBathBody Mini Shower Steamer Gift Box | Self Care Gift
Price: $9 • From: Etsy
This shower steamer gift box includes four steamers in different scents: lavender, citrus, peppermint and lemongrass.
NaturalAnniEssential CREATING ALL The THINGS: Sandalwood & Musk Hand Poured Scented Soy Candle 4 oz
Price: $19 • From: Etsy
Shop this "Creating All The Things" candle for your friend's new at-home office.
Games Room After Dinner Trivia
Price: $12 • From: Anthropologie
For the friends who love trivia night.
Trade 6-Bag Coffee Gift Subscription
Price: $108 • 10% SavingsTradeOriginal: $120
Surprise your friend with a coffee subscription from Trade. "They’ll try 6 coffees from the nation’s top roasters chosen just for them, delivered at a frequency of their choosing. Plus, you'll receive a free bag for yourself right after checkout!" Trade's website explains.
Housewarming gifts for family
eberjey The Ankle Sock Slipper
Price: $44 • From: Revolve
Gift your family member a pair of cozy slippers they can wear around the house.
Terrain Marble + Glass Cake Cloche
Price: $138 • From: Anthropologie
If your family member loves baked goods, bring them this pretty marble and glass cake cloche.
Vintage Bookshelf Edition Monopoly Game
Price: $48 • From: Anthropologie
Bring a game to your family's housewarming party and gift it to them to keep. Play it when you visit to create new memories.
Sur La Table Botanicals Linen Kitchen Towel
Price: $20 • From: Sur La Table
These pretty botanical kitchen towels bring the outdoors in.
Housewarming gifts for couples
Monique Lhuillier Mia Porcelain Floral Frame
Price: $59 • From: Pottery Barn
Couples can fill this unique porcelain floral frame with a special memory for their new home.
We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition
Price: $20 • From: Free People
Gift the couple with this thoughtful game. They'll ask each other questions like: "What about our relationship are you proudest of?" and "Who do you think was more nervous on our first date?"
PINKSODIUM Kitchen Utensils Set
Price: $49.99 • From: Amazon
If the couple in your life loves to cook, gift them a new utensils set for their kitchen.
Love & Victory Engraved Couples Glass (Set of 2)
Price: $56 • From: West Elm
These partner glasses are perfect for a couple's home. Choose the glasses that suit them best!
Murray's The Best of France Cheese Sampler
Price: $95 • From: Murray's
For the couple who loves cheese!
Luxury housewarming gifts
Maison Louis Marie No. 04 Bois de Balincourt Luxury Perfume Gift Set
Price: $122 • From: Sephora
This luxurious Maison Louis Marie gift set includes a candle, eau de parfum and perfume oil. "This scent is a sandalwood fragrance with a dominant cedarwood and sandalwood accord supplemented by a spicy cinnamon nutmeg complex and an earthy vetiver note," Sephora's website explains.
Coravin Timeless Six+ Wine Preservation System
Price: $329 • From: Sur La Table
"Sample your favorite wines without pulling the cork out with the Coravin Timeless Six+ Wine Preservation System," Sur La Table's website explains. "Innovative Smartclamps allow the Coravin Timeless Six+ to attach to the bottle easily, then insert, tip the bottle and pour as much or as little wine as you like. The remaining wine gets pressurized to enjoy weeks, months or even years later."
brooklinen Cashmere-Lambswool Throw Blanket
Price: $179.10 • 10% SavingsbrooklinenOriginal: $199
Anyone will love this luxurious cashmere-lambswool throw blanket. Plus, it's available in five different colors to suit their home.
Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils - Oprah’s Favorite Olive Oil Set Infused with Garlic, Lemon, Basil, and Chili Peppers, 12.7 fl. oz. Bottles (Pack of 4)
Price: $150 • From: Amazon
Gift your host or hostess with fancy olive oil they're sure to love.
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash & Hand Balm Duet
Price: $127 • From: Nordstrom
This hand wash and hand balm set from Aesop cleanses and hydrates skin.