Reviews reflect an independent assessment of the products. Product provided by brand. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
There's something magical about that post-salon blowout, but trying to recreate it at home can be tricky. Though I've tried, I can't seem to recreate the look using a traditional blow dryer and round brush.
My solution had been to use multiple hair tools to achieve my desired look: a blow dryer, a round brush, a straightener and a curling iron -- the blow dryer to dry my hair, the brush to comb and detangle, the straightener to smooth and the curling iron to add volume and bounce.
So when one-step, hot hair dryer round-brush tools started becoming popular, I knew I had to try them on my wavy hair.
Recently, I tried the T3 AireBrush for the first time. It's a "one-step smoothing and volumizing blow dry brush" that uses T3 Evenflow Technology, a Ceragloss ceramic surface, three heat settings and three speed settings to dry and style your hair all at once.
Unboxing the T3 AireBrush
If you love an aesthetically pleasing beauty tool, the T3 AireBrush is certainly that. It has a clean, glossy white finish with touches of rose gold. It's sleek and easy to hold while using.
How the T3 AireBrush works
According to its packaging, the T3 AireBrush uses "exceptional heat precision and even airflow [to] deliver fast drying and big blowout style -- all in one easy step." It has an oval brush shape.
Its instructions say to first towel dry your hair to remove excess moisture. I allowed my hair to dry down even more while I went about my morning answering emails and making breakfast.
After letting my hair air dry somewhat, I was ready to use the AireBrush. Its instructions say to select your heat and speed settings based on your hair type. There are three heat temperatures and three speeds. I'd classify my hair as medium length and thickness. It is naturally wavy. I sprayed my hair with a heat protectant spray and then started off on a low temperature and speed before turning it up to the highest settings.
The heat and speed settings are adjustable by twisting two levels and the base of the brush. I appreciate this mechanism -- some hair tools use switches or dials to adjust settings, which I've accidentally switched or turned mid-use. This is not the case with the AireBrush.
From there, I worked the brush through my hair, starting at the roots and brushing down. T3 suggests pulling from root to end for a smooth, sleek blowout. If you want to achieve more volume, T3 instructs to start under the hair, at the root, and roll outward to the ends. You can add extra lift at the root by holding the brush for 2-3 seconds. You can also create bends and curls at the ends by rotating the brush inward and holding for 2-3 seconds.
Finally, there is also a cool setting, which T3 instructs you to use after each section to set your hair in place.
T3 AireBrush results
I found this tool efficient and easy to use: I blow-dried and styled my hair in under 10 minutes. It created a voluminous, salon-like blowout with bouncy ends. My hair looked smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
I appreciate that I didn't have to use additional hair tools to achieve my desired look. Depending upon the thickness and curl of your own hair, the AireBrush may or may not work as quickly or easily as it did for me. You will want to try different heat and speed settings to find your best results.
The AireBrush saved me time and effort, and I know it would save me space in my suitcase when traveling.
Shop the T3 AireBrush
Shop heat protectant sprays
L'Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Sleek It Iron Straight Heat Spray, 5.7 Ounce
- $6.97
- Amazon