Father's Day is just around the corner, and if you find yourself scrambling for the perfect gift for a new dad in your life, don’t worry.
We’ve compiled a list of top-notch last-minute gifts that will make any dad feel appreciated and that will arrive before Father's Day.
Whether he's a bookworm, stylish, sporty, grill master, or outdoorsy type, we've got you covered.
For Amazon Prime members, these items are available for shipping at the time of writing to arrive in time for Father's Day on June 16. (Check availability in your area before purchasing.)
Here are the best picks last-minute picks to make this Father's Day special.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
For the new dad
Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier
For the dad who is just stepping into fatherhood, the Ergobaby Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier is a fantastic gift. This versatile carrier allows him to carry his baby in multiple positions, ensuring comfort for both dad and baby. With features like lumbar support, adjustable straps, and a breathable mesh design, this carrier makes it easy for new dads to bond with their little ones while keeping their hands free.
- $145
- Amazon
For the bookworm
Amazon Kindle
The Amazon Kindle is a perfect gift if the new dad in your life loves to read. With 16 GB of storage, he can carry thousands of books in a sleek, denim-colored device. The Kindle’s glare-free display makes it easy to read even in bright sunlight, perfect for those quiet moments when the baby is asleep and he can escape into a good book.
- $99.99
- Amazon
For the stylish dad
Bellroy Hide & Seek Slim Leather Bifold Wallet
Every dad needs a wallet, and the Bellroy Hide & Seek Slim Leather Bifold Wallet is both functional and stylish. Made from premium leather, it’s designed to be slim yet spacious, fitting everything from cash to cards without bulging.
- $89
- Amazon
For the sporty dad
Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls
For the dad who loves to hit the golf course, the Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls are a fantastic choice. Known for their exceptional distance, consistency and control, these golf balls will enhance his game and give him the extra edge he’s been looking for.
- $54.50
- Amazon
For the grill dad
Kaluns Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Outdoor BBQ Grill Set with Aluminum Case and Apron
If the new dad is the king of the grill, the Kaluns Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Outdoor BBQ Grill Set is the gift he needs. This comprehensive set includes everything he’ll need for a successful cookout, all neatly packed in an aluminum case. It also comes with an apron, so he can grill in style without worrying about messes. From tongs to skewers, this set is designed to make grilling a breeze.
- $29.57
- $49.99
- Amazon
For the outdoorsy dad
SWEETFULL Wearable, Portable Neck Fan 360° Cooling Bladeless Personal Fan
For the dad who loves the great outdoors, the SWEETFULL Wearable, Portable Neck Fan is a game-changer. This bladeless personal fan provides 360° cooling, making it perfect for hiking, camping, or any outdoor activity. It’s lightweight, portable, and designed to be worn around the neck, allowing for hands-free cooling. This fan will help him stay comfortable and cool no matter where his adventures take him.
- $27.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
For the wine lover
Rabbit Original Lever Corkscrew Wine Opener
For the dad who enjoys a good bottle of wine, the Rabbit Original Lever Corkscrew Wine Opener is an excellent choice. This elegant and efficient wine opener makes uncorking bottles a breeze, thanks to its ergonomic design and included foil cutter. The extra spiral ensures that he'll be able to open bottle after bottle with ease, making it perfect for celebrating special occasions or just enjoying a relaxing evening at home.
- $35.12
- Amazon
For the homebody
UGG Men's Scuff Logo Slipper
The UGG Men's Scuff Logo Slipper is the ideal gift for the dad who loves to relax at home. These luxurious slippers are crafted from soft, high-quality suede and lined with UGG's signature wool, providing ultimate comfort and warmth. Whether he's lounging around the house or enjoying a quiet evening, these slippers will keep his feet cozy and stylish.
- $89.95
- Amazon