With temperatures dropping across the country, warm winter accessories are a must.

One of those key winter essentials is fashionable yet functional gloves. Whether you are looking for touchscreen-accessible, waterproof or kid-friendly, finding an affordable and highly reviewed pair of winter gloves is a task.

To help you shop, "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto found some of the best gloves out there, all under $50 -- which can also double as a great last- minute holiday gift idea. Who couldn't use a nice pair of gloves?

Check them out below!

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best waterproof gloves

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Carhartt Women's Quilts Insulated Breathable Glove Price: $27.97 • From: Amazon Shop Now With over 26,000 glowing reviews, you can't beat the warmth and protection of these waterproof gloves from Carhartt. If you're working outside, shoveling snow or just really want to keep your fingers dry and cozy, they're insulated and super warm. One note of advice from reviewers: Size up!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Best touchscreen gloves

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Nordstrom Sierra Tech Touchscreen Compatible Fleece Gloves Price: $45 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now Fleece is a no-brainer when it comes to keeping fingers toasty -- but isn't annoying when you have to keep toggling back between warmth and convenience in order to text. These highly rated gloves have touchscreen technology built right into the fabric of the thumb and index fingers (aka your texting fingers!), so you can keep your hands warm in these merino wool wonders.

Best leather gloves

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Kohl's Women's Cuddl Duds Faux-Fur Cuff Leather Gloves Price : $29.25 • 43% Savings Kohl's Original: $52 Shop Now These women's faux-fur cuff leather gloves from Cuddl Duds are sure to quickly become your favorite new winter weather staple accessory. Touchscreen compatible, the shell is genuine leather, and they look so sleek and way more expensive than that under-$30 price tag!

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Kohl's Men's Dockers Cuffed Leather Gloves with Touchscreen Compatibility Price : $40.80 • 40% Savings Kohl's Original: $68 Shop Now Reviewers were impressed by the great quality and durability of these gloves. The great fit and some flexibility in the cuff detail allow for a secure fit, not to mention extra insulation! Plus these are touchscreen compatible.

Best gloves for kids

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK