Need to warm up?

As temperatures continue to drop, we're in need of some good cold-weather accessories. From socks and shoes to earmuffs and beanies, these accessories are essential to feeling comfortable throughout the winter.

Plus, they make great stylish gifts too.

We've rounded up our favorite winter weather picks, including UGG's Tasman earmuffs, Patagonia's knit beanie, Darn Tough's ski socks, and much more.

Check it all out below!

Hats and earmuffs

Old Navy Old Navy Fair Isle Pom-Pom Beanie Hat Price : $8 • 46% Savings Old Navy Original: $14.99 Shop Now

Everlane Everlane The Alpaca Beanie Price : $42 • 30% Savings Everlane Original: $60 Shop Now

Backcountry The North Face Salty Dog Beanie Price: $27.95 • From: Backcountry Shop Now

Scarves

Everlane Everlane The Alpaca Patterned Scarf Price : $88 • 29% Savings Everlane Original: $125 Shop Now

Bloomingdale's Ted Baker Evealy Check Brushed Scarf Price : $55 • 31% Savings Bloomingdale's Original: $80 Shop Now

Socks

Backcountry Darn Tough Yeti OTC Cushion Sock Price: $28.95 • From: Backcountry Shop Now

Backcountry Icebreaker Ski+ Light Over The Calf Alps 3D Sock Price: $28 • From: Backcountry Shop Now

Backcountry Smartwool Classic Mountaineer Maximum Cushion Crew Sock Price : $19.50 • 25% Savings Backcountry Original: $26 Shop Now

Shoes

Gloves and mittens

Nordstrom Barbour Dalegarth Leather & Waxed Cotton Gloves Price: $100 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

