Need to warm up?

As temperatures continue to drop, we're in need of some good cold-weather accessories. From socks and shoes to earmuffs and beanies, these accessories are essential to feeling comfortable throughout the winter.

Plus, they make great stylish gifts too.

We've rounded up our favorite winter weather picks, including UGG's Tasman earmuffs, Patagonia's knit beanie, Darn Tough's ski socks, and much more.

Check it all out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Hats and earmuffs

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Old Navy Fair Isle Pom-Pom Beanie Hat
Old Navy

Old Navy Fair Isle Pom-Pom Beanie Hat

Price: $8 46% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $14.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Everlane The Alpaca Beanie
Everlane

Everlane The Alpaca Beanie

Price: $42 30% SavingsEverlane

Original: $60
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Sheepskin Earmuff Tasman
UGG

UGG Sheepskin Earmuff Tasman

Price: $80   From: UGG

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The North Face Salty Dog Beanie
Backcountry

The North Face Salty Dog Beanie

Price: $27.95   From: Backcountry

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Patagonia Honeycomb Knit Beanie
Backcountry

Patagonia Honeycomb Knit Beanie

Price: $45   From: Backcountry

Shop Now

Scarves

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Old Navy Cable-Knit Scarf
Old Navy

Old Navy Cable-Knit Scarf

Price: $19.99   From: Old Navy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Plait Plush Knit Scarf
UGG

UGG Plait Plush Knit Scarf

Price: $85   From: UGG

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell Reversible Poncho Wrap
Nordstrom

Madewell Reversible Poncho Wrap

Price: $59   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Everlane The Alpaca Patterned Scarf
Everlane

Everlane The Alpaca Patterned Scarf

Price: $88 29% SavingsEverlane

Original: $125
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Ted Baker Evealy Check Brushed Scarf
Bloomingdale's

Ted Baker Evealy Check Brushed Scarf

Price: $55 31% SavingsBloomingdale's

Original: $80
Shop Now

Socks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Bombas Women&#39;s Merino Wool Calf Socks
Bombas

Bombas Women's Merino Wool Calf Socks

Price: $20   From: Bombas

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Adah Cozy Chenille Sparkle
UGG

UGG Adah Cozy Chenille Sparkle

Price: $20   From: UGG

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Darn Tough Yeti OTC Cushion Sock
Backcountry

Darn Tough Yeti OTC Cushion Sock

Price: $28.95   From: Backcountry

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Icebreaker Ski+ Light Over The Calf Alps 3D Sock
Backcountry

Icebreaker Ski+ Light Over The Calf Alps 3D Sock

Price: $28   From: Backcountry

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Smartwool Classic Mountaineer Maximum Cushion Crew Sock
Backcountry

Smartwool Classic Mountaineer Maximum Cushion Crew Sock

Price: $19.50 25% SavingsBackcountry

Original: $26
Shop Now

Shoes

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Outdoor Voices Women&#39;s Chaco Ramble Puff Cinch
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices Women's Chaco Ramble Puff Cinch

Price: $80   From: Outdoor Voices

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
L.L. Bean Women&#39;s Daybreak Scuffs
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Women's Daybreak Scuffs

Price: $69.95   From: L.L. Bean

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Adiroam Hiker
UGG

UGG Adiroam Hiker

Price: $250   From: UGG

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Yose Fluff V2
UGG

UGG Yose Fluff V2

Price: $160   From: UGG

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
SOREL Tivoli IV Tall Boot
Backcountry

SOREL Tivoli IV Tall Boot

Price: $164.95   From: Backcountry

Shop Now

Gloves and mittens

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Outdoor Voices Elmer EM507 Joh Glove
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices Elmer EM507 Joh Glove

Price: $79   From: Outdoor Voices

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Outdoor Voices Elmer EM353 Teddy Glove
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices Elmer EM353 Teddy Glove

Price: $77   From: Outdoor Voices

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Barbour Dalegarth Leather &#38; Waxed Cotton Gloves
Nordstrom

Barbour Dalegarth Leather & Waxed Cotton Gloves

Price: $100   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
L.L. Bean Women&#39;s Mountain Pile Fleece Mittens
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Women's Mountain Pile Fleece Mittens

Price: $39.95   From: L.L. Bean

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Quilted Faux Fur Mitten
UGG

UGG Quilted Faux Fur Mitten

Price: $65   From: UGG

Shop Now