As temperatures continue to drop, we're in need of some good cold-weather accessories. From socks and shoes to earmuffs and beanies, these accessories are essential to feeling comfortable throughout the winter.
We've rounded up our favorite winter weather picks, including UGG's Tasman earmuffs, Patagonia's knit beanie, Darn Tough's ski socks, and much more.
Hats and earmuffs
Old Navy Fair Isle Pom-Pom Beanie Hat
Price: $8 • 46% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $14.99
Everlane The Alpaca Beanie
Price: $42 • 30% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $60
UGG Sheepskin Earmuff Tasman
The North Face Salty Dog Beanie
Patagonia Honeycomb Knit Beanie
Scarves
Old Navy Cable-Knit Scarf
UGG Plait Plush Knit Scarf
Madewell Reversible Poncho Wrap
Everlane The Alpaca Patterned Scarf
Price: $88 • 29% SavingsEverlaneOriginal: $125
Ted Baker Evealy Check Brushed ScarfOriginal: $80
Socks
Bombas Women's Merino Wool Calf Socks
UGG Adah Cozy Chenille Sparkle
Darn Tough Yeti OTC Cushion Sock
Icebreaker Ski+ Light Over The Calf Alps 3D Sock
Smartwool Classic Mountaineer Maximum Cushion Crew Sock
Price: $19.50 • 25% SavingsBackcountryOriginal: $26
Shoes
Outdoor Voices Women's Chaco Ramble Puff Cinch
L.L. Bean Women's Daybreak Scuffs
SOREL Tivoli IV Tall Boot
Gloves and mittens
Outdoor Voices Elmer EM507 Joh Glove
Outdoor Voices Elmer EM353 Teddy Glove
Barbour Dalegarth Leather & Waxed Cotton Gloves
L.L. Bean Women's Mountain Pile Fleece Mittens
UGG Quilted Faux Fur Mitten