We all have someone on our holiday shopping list who is hard to find the perfect gift for.

With holiday shopping in full swing, "GMA" is taking the guesswork out of gift-giving by helping you find the perfect gifts for people who seem to have it all!

From the viral TheraIce Migraine Headache Relief Cap to the rechargeable FuelRod, we've handpicked practical gift ideas that can be useful beyond the holidays.

And for a limited time, you can also score 30% off your entire Beachwaver purchase using the code GMA30 at checkout.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

TheraIce

With more than 26,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the TheraIce Migraine Headache Relief Cap is a great gift idea for someone who loves a relaxing, spa-like experience at home.

40% off Amazon TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap $29.95

$49.95 Amazon Shop Now

FuelRod

This small gift packs a mighty punch! The FuelRod is a portable charger that allows you to swap your already-used battery once it runs out of charge. There are more than 500 touchless kiosks across the country, which you can find using the brand's website or app.

Amazon FuelRod Portable Charger Kit - Pack of 3 $49.99 Amazon Shop Now

SKIMS

Best known for its shapewear, SKIMS also has many unique offerings from kids pajamas to men's essentials and more.

Skims SKIMS SLEEP SET $124 SKIMS Shop Now

Skims KNIT KIDS ONESIE $64 SKIMS Shop Now

Skims THONG 5-PACK $64 SKIMS Shop Now

Skims HOLIDAY SOCK 2-PACK $32 SKIMS Shop Now

The Beachwaver

This female-founded business is a great gift for the beauty lover or learner in your life! This self-wirling curling iron along with tons of other hair tools and products can make your morning routine and life so much easier! For a limited time, you can use the code GMA30 at checkout to score 30% off your entire Beachwaver purchase through Dec. 10.

29% off Beachwaver BEACHWAVER B1 - MIDNIGHT ROSE $69.99 + Use code GMA30

$99 Beachwaver Shop Now

JBL

For an out-of-this-world, high-quality speaker, look no further than JBL, which makes a great gift for anyone on your list. There are a plethora of gift options to choose from at every price point, including JBL Go 3 Eco and JBL Authentics 200.

40% off JBL JBL Go 3 Eco: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, Built-in Battery, Waterproof and Dustproof Feature $29.95

$49.95 JBL Shop Now